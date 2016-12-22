Stars promote assistant Vickie Johnson to head coach

The San Antonio Stars have promoted assistant Vickie Johnson to be the team’s new head coach.

Johnson replaces Dan Hughes, who retired at the end of last season.

She has served as an assistant coach since 2011 after spending four years playing in San Antonio from 2006-09. The 13-year WNBA veteran started her pro playing career for the New York Liberty. Her debut as head coach will come against the Liberty in New York on May 13.

San Antonio finished last season with the league’s worst record at 7-27 and has the first pick in the WNBA draft.

The 44-year-old coach is among a handful of former players to make the jump to WNBA head coach.

Johnson was the first player in league history to have 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.