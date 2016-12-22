Steve Carrel: Holiday season is typically the most trying for those in recovery

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This time of year is usually filled with joy but for some, it can be the complete opposite.

Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO, Steve Carrel said the holiday season can be a real trying time for those suffering from addiction.

“People who are in recovery need to consciously come up with a recovery plan for that day,” Carrel said. The AA saying is one day at a time and that’s very true. What are your plans for fending off a relapse today if that would present itself.”

Carrel said it’s important for those suffering from addiction to turn to their support team. Carrel said there are several local events to help those on the road to recovery stay the course.

“The Indiana Street Recovery Center on Moxahala [Avenue], is going to have a gratitude meeting at 9:30 a.m. and 11 o clock. There’s going to be a dance. There’s going to be card games, board games, all kinds of activities going on there,” Carrel said.

For more information, call Muskingum Behavioral Health at (740) 454-1266.