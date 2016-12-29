Still scores 22, Robert Morris opens NEC play with 78-67 win

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Isaiah Still scored 22 points and Robert Morris opened Northeast Conference play with a 78-67 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Kavon Stewart had 14 points and Aaron Tate and reserve Dachon Burke added 10 apiece for the Colonials (5-9), who trailed by one at the half.

Two free throws by Still broke a 54-54 tie and his 3-pointer with 6:18 to play capped a 10-0 run, making it 64-54. Billy Giles pushed the lead to a dozen with a jumper and Bachon Burke’s layup at 3:05 was good for the biggest lead at 69-56.

The Pioneers answered with five quick points but in the final minute Robert Morris was 7 of 8 from the line.

Joseph Lopez had 23 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs, for the Pioneers (5-9) and Quincy McKnight had 18 points.

Robert Morris had 10 turnovers and turned 20 Pioneer miscues into 28 points. Stewart had four of the Colonials 16 steals.