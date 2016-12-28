SW Ohio city mourns firefighter 1 year after arson death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio city is remembering a fallen firefighter one year after he died fighting a house fire later determined to have been intentionally set.

Colleagues of Patrick Wolterman (WOHL’-tur-man) laid a wreath in his honor Wednesday at a monument to firefighters in downtown Hamilton. There was also a moment of silence.

Wolterman died after crashing through a floor last Dec. 28. It was the first death of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.

Fellow firefighters say they’re still struggling in the aftermath of his death. The memorial service was considered another way to help them heal.

A Butler County judge has scheduled the property owner’s trial on murder and aggravated arson charges for Feb. 21. Sixty-six-year-old Lester Parker has pleaded not guilty.