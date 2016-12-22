Tax Break for Newark Project

A $2.9 million project in Newark is getting some help from the state.

The project on Main Street will see the former Newark High School rehabilitated into 30 market rate apartments.

The Ohio Development Services Agency said the project will get a total tax credit of $260,000. Developers won’t receive the credits until they finish the project and meet certain program requirements.

Developers in the Newark project say they plan to use many of the historic features remaining from the buildings use as a school such as chalkboards, wood trim, stairways and corridors. Vacant since 2012, the hope is the building will contribute to redevelopment efforts in downtown Newark.

In total the state awarded $22.8 million in tax credits to help rehabilitate 33 historic buildings throughout Ohio.