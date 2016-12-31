American Kennel Club’s dog show comes to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Dogs of all shapes and sizes were at the Fieldhouse Saturday for the American Kennel Club’s dog show.

For nearly a decade the Fieldhouse has hosted the AKC’s agility dog show. Trial chairman David Hirsch said that the event draws in people from all around the Midwest.

“We come here probably twice a year for shows. We’ve been doing it for at least 8 years. We love the facility. We love everything that is around here. We get people from all over. We get people from Pennsylvania, Indian, Michigan that are here this weekend,” said Hirsch.

There were 240 dogs in the show and each was given a score for their performance. Hirsch said they had dogs of all breeds and sizes and no matter the score at the end of the event it is always a fun day.

“The environment is great. You can see that the dogs and people are just bonding together. No matter what the dog does. If he qualifies or if he has a mistake out there and does not qualify you always see everyone has a smile and great time. That’s all we care about,” said Hirsch.

The Fieldhouse will hold another dog agility show this coming February.