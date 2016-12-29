The Zanesville Museum of Art looks back on a successful year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the Zanesville museum of art rounds out the year, they are happy to look back at the great funding and community support they received in 2016.

With a growing staff, the museum of art ran ninety-eight individual programs headed by top employees this past year, and hosted a number of different exhibitions.

Starting in the coming year, they will offer many new free programs, which will be divided up more by age demographics.

Laine Snyder, the executive director, says they provide a lot of free programming anywhere from preschoolers all the way through adult and life long learning.

“If you’ve never been to the art museum, this is the time to go,” Snyder says.

They saw much success in 2016, and are excited for a bigger and better new year with many new exhibitions. Their permanent collection is never permanent, they are always changing the artwork out.

The art museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, and admission is free on Thursdays.

For more information, go to their website, Zanesvilleart.org