Thurman Drake lights up Christmas one more time

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sunday night was the last ever night for one of Zanesville’s favorite Christmas traditions.

Thurman Drake started his Chandlersville Road Christmas display at his home in 1986 and it has grown every year since. However, this will be the 88-year-old’s final year of putting up his display of over 30,000 lights.

Hundreds of people lineup on Chandlersville Road this weekend to get one final look at Zanesville’s best Christmas lights.

“Defiantly had to come out for this final night,” said Alex Earich. “We’ve been coming out to see these lights for years and years ever since I was little. It’s been great to see this light display grow over the year.”

Others were seeing the lights for the first time, like Mike and Maggie Somple. Maggie has lived in Zanesville her whole life but never had visited Drake’s lights. She said she had to bring her 95-year-old grandfather to see the lights on their final night.

“I’ve lived in Zanesville my whole life and have never been here. Can you believe that? A friend of mine said ‘have you ever seen the lights? Did you know it’s the last time that they are ever going to do it? You have to go.’ So I had to come and they are fantastic,” said Maggie Somple.

Drake said now that his light display is finished, he hopes someone will take on the title of best Christmas lights in Zanesville.