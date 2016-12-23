Thursday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Brownstown – St. Elmo 65, North Clay 25
Carbondale 60, Murphysboro 45
Carrollton 72, Griggsville-Perry 55
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 33
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 45, Holy Trinity 43
Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 53, Julian 45
Chicago King 55, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 30
Dixon 61, Orion 50
East Moline United 75, Rock Island Alleman 61
Edwardsville 76, Granite City 43
Eisenhower 80, Jacksonville 56
Eldorado 62, Hamilton County 50
Flora 46, Christopher 45, OT
Joliet West 72, Romeoville 60
LaSalle-Peru 62, Kaneland 50
Lincoln 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 40
Lockport 51, Rock Island 50
Mahomet-Seymour 52, Bloomington Central Catholic 45
Maine East 43, Glenbrook North 5
Maine South 47, Lake View 44
Mt. Carmel 50, Wood Memorial, Ind. 47
Mulberry Grove 58, Brussels 42
North-Mac 45, New Berlin 38
Okawville 56, Waterloo Gibault 46
Pawnee 50, Jacksonville Routt 39
Plano 64, Lisle 44
Quincy Notre Dame 67, Breese Mater Dei 50
Schaumburg Christian 50, Westminster Christian 41
Vandalia 51, Greenville 50
Vernon Hills 63, Chicagoland Jewish 59
Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 49, Lawrenceville 41
West Frankfort 70, Goreville 68
Williamsville 46, Clinton 29
|E.C. Nichols Tournament
Antioch 63, Elgin 57
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 62, Woodstock 36
Harvest Christian Academy 78, North Boone 39
Marengo 67, Round Lake 42
Richmond-Burton 58, Belvidere 49
Rochelle 75, Woodstock North 37
Sycamore 60, Crystal Lake Central 57, OT
Wauconda 67, Rockford Christian 44
|Gibson County Classic
|Pool Play
|Pool B
|Marist Holiday Invitational
Bowen 85, Southland 53
Marist 63, Tinley Park 45
|Meijer Winter Classic Tournament
Algonquin (Jacobs) 67, Chicago Sullivan 19
Barrington 83, Johnsburg 46
Bartlett 62, Woodstock Marian 49
Prairie Ridge 49, Lakes Community 29
Rockford Boylan 67, Chicago (Clark) 19
Rockford Jefferson 56, Cary-Grove 47
Streamwood 49, Grant 43
Zion Benton 51, Crystal Lake South 40
|Rumble on the River
Knox County, Mo. 62, Barry (Western) 34
|St. Teresa Tournament
Blue Ridge 59, Mt. Pulaski 47
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Sullivan 44
Decatur St. Teresa 57, Riverton 26
Heyworth 92, Maroa-Forsyth 44
|Watseka Holiday Tournament
Beecher 44, Watseka (coop) 42
Clifton Central 71, Cullom Tri-Point 69, 2OT
Donovan 50, Gilman Iroquois West 42
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 56, Midwest Central 37
Aurora (East) 40, Elgin 30
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 53, Carbondale 38
Brussels 60, Metro-East Lutheran 48
Byron 61, Cuba City, Wis. 37
Camp Point Central (CSE) 53, Monmouth-Roseville 31
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 59, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 53
Chicago North Grand 62, Douglass 20
Chicago Uplift 52, Payton 50
Columbia 50, Mehlville, Mo. 35
Dixon 53, Orion 23
East Moline United 47, Rock Island Alleman 33
Eureka 48, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 35
Evanston Township 59, Glenbrook South 56, OT
Galena 67, East Dubuque 52
Galesburg 53, Peoria Notre Dame 44
Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Dwight 46
Homewood-Flossmoor 66, Fenwick 53
Indpls Ben Davis, Ind. 54, Simeon 40
Iowa City West, Iowa 51, South Fulton 44, OT
Lebanon 44, Breese Central 19
Litchfield 48, Hillsboro 39
Loyola 66, Taft 36
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Rantoul 27
Okaw Valley 40, Tuscola 32
Petersburg PORTA 53, Beardstown 48
Red Bud 49, Carlyle 44
Rockford East 48, Metamora 45
Tilden 80, Robeson 23
Watseka (coop) 67, Donovan 27
Willowbrook 52, Downers South 25
Yorkville 48, Newark 29
|Arthur-Lovington Tournament
Arthur 59, Fithian Oakwood 37
Chrisman 58, Shelbyville 33
Decatur St. Teresa 53, Cumberland 8
Fithian Oakwood 53, Decatur St. Teresa 50
Stewardson-Strasburg 56, Shelbyville 33
Tri-County 65, Stewardson-Strasburg 29
Tri-County 54, Chrisman 27
|Gibson County Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool B
Wood Memorial, Ind. 66, Mt. Carmel 49
|Grant Tournament
Grant 66, Waukegan 53
Holy Trinity 61, Mundelein 35
|John Wood Shootout
Barry (Western) 43, Knox County, Mo. 40
|McHenry Christmas Tournament
Lakes Community 37, Crystal Lake South 36
Marengo 55, Woodstock 51
|Consolation
Richmond-Burton 61, Crystal Lake Central 52
Round Lake 63, North Chicago 30
|Fourth Place
Woodstock North 48, DeKalb 36
|Third Place
Wauconda 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 35
|Second Place
Johnsburg 65, Belvidere 28
|Championship
McHenry 65, Prairie Ridge 42
|Warren Tournament
Gurnee Warren 50, Carmel 34
Lake Forest 28, Grayslake Central 26
Larkin 63, Deerfield 47
Wheeling 54, Phillips 28