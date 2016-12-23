Thursday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 23, 2016 at 5:00 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Brownstown – St. Elmo 65, North Clay 25

Carbondale 60, Murphysboro 45

Carrollton 72, Griggsville-Perry 55

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 33

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 45, Holy Trinity 43

Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 53, Julian 45

Chicago King 55, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 30

Dixon 61, Orion 50

East Moline United 75, Rock Island Alleman 61

Edwardsville 76, Granite City 43

Eisenhower 80, Jacksonville 56

Eldorado 62, Hamilton County 50

Flora 46, Christopher 45, OT

Joliet West 72, Romeoville 60

LaSalle-Peru 62, Kaneland 50

Lincoln 57, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 40

Lockport 51, Rock Island 50

Mahomet-Seymour 52, Bloomington Central Catholic 45

Maine East 43, Glenbrook North 5

Maine South 47, Lake View 44

Mt. Carmel 50, Wood Memorial, Ind. 47

Mulberry Grove 58, Brussels 42

North-Mac 45, New Berlin 38

Okawville 56, Waterloo Gibault 46

Pawnee 50, Jacksonville Routt 39

Plano 64, Lisle 44

Quincy Notre Dame 67, Breese Mater Dei 50

Schaumburg Christian 50, Westminster Christian 41

Vandalia 51, Greenville 50

Vernon Hills 63, Chicagoland Jewish 59

Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 49, Lawrenceville 41

West Frankfort 70, Goreville 68

Williamsville 46, Clinton 29

E.C. Nichols Tournament

Antioch 63, Elgin 57

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 62, Woodstock 36

Harvest Christian Academy 78, North Boone 39

Marengo 67, Round Lake 42

Richmond-Burton 58, Belvidere 49

Rochelle 75, Woodstock North 37

Sycamore 60, Crystal Lake Central 57, OT

Wauconda 67, Rockford Christian 44

Gibson County Classic
Pool Play
Pool B

Marist Holiday Invitational

Bowen 85, Southland 53

Marist 63, Tinley Park 45

Meijer Winter Classic Tournament

Algonquin (Jacobs) 67, Chicago Sullivan 19

Barrington 83, Johnsburg 46

Bartlett 62, Woodstock Marian 49

Prairie Ridge 49, Lakes Community 29

Rockford Boylan 67, Chicago (Clark) 19

Rockford Jefferson 56, Cary-Grove 47

Streamwood 49, Grant 43

Zion Benton 51, Crystal Lake South 40

Rumble on the River

Knox County, Mo. 62, Barry (Western) 34

St. Teresa Tournament

Blue Ridge 59, Mt. Pulaski 47

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Sullivan 44

Decatur St. Teresa 57, Riverton 26

Heyworth 92, Maroa-Forsyth 44

Watseka Holiday Tournament

Beecher 44, Watseka (coop) 42

Clifton Central 71, Cullom Tri-Point 69, 2OT

Donovan 50, Gilman Iroquois West 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 56, Midwest Central 37

Aurora (East) 40, Elgin 30

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 53, Carbondale 38

Brussels 60, Metro-East Lutheran 48

Byron 61, Cuba City, Wis. 37

Camp Point Central (CSE) 53, Monmouth-Roseville 31

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 59, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 53

Chicago North Grand 62, Douglass 20

Chicago Uplift 52, Payton 50

Columbia 50, Mehlville, Mo. 35

Dixon 53, Orion 23

East Moline United 47, Rock Island Alleman 33

Eureka 48, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 35

Evanston Township 59, Glenbrook South 56, OT

Galena 67, East Dubuque 52

Galesburg 53, Peoria Notre Dame 44

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Dwight 46

Homewood-Flossmoor 66, Fenwick 53

Indpls Ben Davis, Ind. 54, Simeon 40

Iowa City West, Iowa 51, South Fulton 44, OT

Lebanon 44, Breese Central 19

Litchfield 48, Hillsboro 39

Loyola 66, Taft 36

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Rantoul 27

Okaw Valley 40, Tuscola 32

Petersburg PORTA 53, Beardstown 48

Red Bud 49, Carlyle 44

Rockford East 48, Metamora 45

Schaumburg Christian 50, Westminster Christian 41

Tilden 80, Robeson 23

Watseka (coop) 67, Donovan 27

Willowbrook 52, Downers South 25

Yorkville 48, Newark 29

Arthur-Lovington Tournament

Arthur 59, Fithian Oakwood 37

Chrisman 58, Shelbyville 33

Decatur St. Teresa 53, Cumberland 8

Fithian Oakwood 53, Decatur St. Teresa 50

Stewardson-Strasburg 56, Shelbyville 33

Tri-County 65, Stewardson-Strasburg 29

Tri-County 54, Chrisman 27

Gibson County Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B

Wood Memorial, Ind. 66, Mt. Carmel 49

Grant Tournament

Grant 66, Waukegan 53

Holy Trinity 61, Mundelein 35

John Wood Shootout

Barry (Western) 43, Knox County, Mo. 40

McHenry Christmas Tournament

Lakes Community 37, Crystal Lake South 36

Marengo 55, Woodstock 51

Consolation

Richmond-Burton 61, Crystal Lake Central 52

Round Lake 63, North Chicago 30

Fourth Place

Woodstock North 48, DeKalb 36

Third Place

Wauconda 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 35

Second Place

Johnsburg 65, Belvidere 28

Championship

McHenry 65, Prairie Ridge 42

Warren Tournament

Gurnee Warren 50, Carmel 34

Lake Forest 28, Grayslake Central 26

Larkin 63, Deerfield 47

Wheeling 54, Phillips 28

