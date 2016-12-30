Thursday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Camas, Wash. 55, Conestoga 54
Cardinal Newman, S.C. 60, Mercyhurst Prep 53
Central Columbia 57, Montoursville 56, OT
Colts Neck, N.J. 69, Garden Spot 60
Columbia-Montour 51, Weatherly 44
Dallastown Area 58, Manheim Township 56
Dunmore 41, Scranton Holy Cross 37
East Stroudsburg North 69, North Hunterdon, N.J. 60
Frankford 57, World Communications 35
Germantown Friends 50, Charter School of Wilmington, Del. 26
King’s Christian, N.J. 46, Owen J Roberts 39
Lancaster Catholic 62, Warwick 46
Lewisburg 61, Wellsboro 45
Masterman 61, Philadelphia Northeast 58
Mifflin County 66, Shikellamy 43
MMI Prep 48, Benton 28
Mount Calvary 55, Lebanon Catholic 42
Mount Carmel 76, Line Mountain 36
Mt. Carmel, Md. 60, Mars 51
Neumann-Goretti 50, Southern Fulton 48
New Foundations 62, Cinnaminson, N.J. 59
Olean, N.Y. 51, Warren 35
Palmyra, N.J. 89, The City School 48
Pennsbury 62, Cheltenham 53
Portersville Christian 64, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 44
Red Land 60, York County Tech 55
Scranton Prep 67, Scranton 49
Shamokin 51, Lourdes Regional 50
Shenandoah Valley 56, North Schuylkill 47
Springside Chestnut Hill 57, Wilmington Christian Academy, Ohio 50
St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 64, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41
St. Francis, N.Y. 53, Erie Cathedral Prep 48
Steelton-Highspire 56, Upper Darby 38
Tamaqua 59, Schuylkill Haven 28
Thomas Jefferson 68, McDonough, Md. 49
Westmont Hilltop 82, West Branch 41
Whitehall 75, Faith Christian Academy 51
|Abington Friends Tournament
|Consolation
Engineering And Science 66, GAMP 25
|Championship
Abington Friends 65, Palumbo 61
|Altoona Tournament
|Consolation
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 38
|Championship
Hollidaysburg 49, Altoona 45
|Annville-Cleona Tournament
|Consolation
Conrad Weiser 57, Halifax 34
|Championship
Annville-Cleona 57, Lancaster Christian 48
|Avella Tournament
|Consolation
Avella 66, Freedom 47
South Side 64, Frazier 41
|Semifinal
Fort Cherry 55, Burgettstown 54
McGuffey 50, Carlynton 32
|Beckley, W. Va. Tournament
|First Round
First Love 78, Va. Episcopal, Va. 64
|Benedictine Tournament
|Championship
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 60, Germantown Academy 34
|Bethel Park Tournament
Cols. Upper Arlington, Ohio 57, Bethel Park 34
Groveport-Madison, Ohio 68, Steel Valley 60
|Big Spring Tournament
Biglerville 64, James Buchanan 62
Everett 60, Big Spring 53
|Bishop Canevin Tournament
Bishop Canevin 66, Imani Christian Academy 53
Carrick 71, Quigley Catholic 44
|Boyertown Tournament
Governor Mifflin 63, Pennridge 53
|Brooke Tournament
Meadville 78, Brooke, W.Va. 44
|C J Betters Tournament
|Grey Division
Central Valley 71, Monessen 69
Lincoln Park Charter 73, Highlands 71
|Blue Division
Aliquippa 54, Beaver Falls 51
Pine-Richland 80, Beaver Area 62
|Cedar Crest Tournament
Cedar Crest 45, Camp Hill 41
Lebanon 67, Cedar Cliff 50
|Charleroi Tournament
Belle Vernon 75, Yough 25
Ringgold 72, Charleroi 62
Southmoreland 59, Clairton 58
|Christian School of York Tournament
Dayspring Christian 36, Covenant Christian Academy 34, OT
Fairfield 61, Christian School of York 40
|Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament
Forbes Road 49, Bedford 47
Northeast Bradford 55, Claysburg-Kimmel 45
|Commodore Perry Tournament
Commodore Perry 43, Redbank Valley 30
Jamestown 62, Calvary Baptist 49
|Corry Tournament
Corry 69, Union City 39
Titusville 75, Eisenhower 65
|Coudersport (Coudy)Tournament
|Consolation
North Clarion 79, Northern Potter 33
|Championship
Coudersport 76, Saegertown 27
|Council Rock North Tournament
Central Bucks East 46, Council Rock North 23
Haverford School 63, Central Bucks South 58
|Elizabethtown Tournament
|Consolation
Central Dauphin 47, Elizabethtown 31
|Championship
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, West York 29
|Elk County Tournament
Elk County Catholic 57, Johnsonburg 41
St. Marys 42, Ridgway 40, OT
|Fannett-Metal Tournament
Fannett-Metal 72, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 65
Shalom Christian 58, McConnellsburg 57, OT
|Farrell Tournament
Farrell 71, West Middlesex 53
|Freedom Tournament
Southern Lehigh 63, Dallas 60
|Freeport Tournament
Eden Christian 56, Freeport 54
Vincentian Academy 65, Propel Charter 51
|Garnet Valley Tournament
|Consolation
Sun Valley 49, Archmere Academy, Del. 40
|Championship
Lansdale Catholic 63, Garnet Valley 47
|Greensburg-Salem Tournament
Greensburg Salem 51, Mount Pleasant 44
Hempfield Area 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 52
Laurel Highlands 72, Jeannette 60
|Haverford Tournament
|Consolation
Pope John Paul II 49, Collegium Charter School 41
|Championship
Academy Park 45, Haverford 26
|Hickory Tournament
Greenville 50, Hickory 40
Reynolds 64, Conneaut Area 50
|Holy Ghost Tournament
|Consolation
Holy Ghost Prep 35, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 19
|Championship
Abraham Lincoln 60, Harry S. Truman 49
|Hughesville Tournament
|Consolation
Muhlenberg 56, Sullivan County 47
|Championship
Jersey Shore 53, Hughesville 49
|Indiana Tournament
|Consolation
Indiana 64, South Park 62
|Championship
Connellsville 56, Armstrong 50
|Iroquois Tournament
Erie East 51, Girard 42
Maplewood 53, Iroquois 42
|Jameer Nelson Tournament
Abington 53, Chester 50
Archbishop Ryan 52, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 50
Atlantic City, N.J. 55, Episcopal Academy 51
LaSalle 73, Carlisle 66
Pennsbury 62, Cheltenham 53
|Kennard-Dale Tournament
|Consolation
Hanover 70, Tulpehocken 56
|Championship
Columbia 53, Kennard-Dale 36
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Greater Latrobe 72, Bonita, Calif. 61
North Marion, W.Va. 70, Mifflinburg 52
|Lincoln Leadership Academy Tournament
|Consolation
Upper Perkiomen 59, Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 47
|Championship
Valley Forge Military 80, Lincoln Leadership 46
|Marple Newtown Tournament
|Consolation
Shipley 72, Oxford 31
|Championship
Bonner-Prendergast 68, Marple Newtown 46
|Mechanicsburg Tournament
|Consolation
Twin Valley 55, Boiling Springs 40
|Championship
Lancaster Mennonite 46, Mechanicsburg 42
|Mercer Tournament
|Consolation
Slippery Rock 46, Mercer 37
|Championship
Laurel 80, Shenango 51
|Millersburg Tournament
|Consolation
Williams Valley 53, Tri-Valley 34
|Championship
Millersburg 53, Upper Dauphin 39
|Milton Tournament
|Consolation
Warrior Run 64, South Williamsport 42
|Championship
Milton 46, Northwest Area 35
|Montour Tournament
Montour 97, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63
Quaker Valley 85, Seton-LaSalle 69
|Moon Tournament
Ambridge 59, Cornell 30
Moon 71, Hopewell 49
|Morgantown Tournament
Kennedy Catholic 67, Morgantown, W.Va. 64
|Mount Vernon Tournament
|Third Place
Knoch 65, Eastern, D.C. 47
|Neshannock Tournament
Neshannock 60, Union 54
Wilmington 65, Ellwood City 43
|Oil City Tournament
|Consolation
Venango 58, Vision Quest 44
|Championship
Rocky Grove 51, Oil City 43
|PECO Tournament
|Semifinal
West Perry 42, Greenwood 27
|Penncrest Tournament
|Championship
Penncrest 57, West Chester Henderson 34
|Penns Valley Tournament
|Consolation
Penns Valley 44, North East 30
|Championship
Juniata 46, Bellefonte 40
|Punxsutawney Tournament
|Consolation
Bald Eagle Area 47, Marion Center 46, OT
|Championship
Punxsutawney 59, Clarion 44
|Purchase Line Tournament
Clearfield 82, Northern Cambria 23
Purchase Line 75, Harmony 23
|Sayre Area Tournament
|Championship
Waverly, N.Y. 62, Athens 44
|Shady Side Tournament
Butler 79, Elwood City Riverside 48
Fox Chapel 72, Community School of Naples, Fla. 52
Seneca Valley 69, Cumberland Valley 64
Woodland Hills 73, Shady Side Academy 41
|Shippensburg Tournament
|Consolation
Octorara 86, Delone 78
|Championship
Shippensburg 74, Susquehanna Township 61
|State College Tournament
|Consolation
Shaler 46, Burrell 36
|Championship
State College 63, Del-Valley Charter 60
|Trinity (Washington) Tournament
|Consolation
Chartiers-Houston 77, Brownsville 76
|Championship
Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 45
|Trinity Tournament
Berks Catholic 60, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 47
Camp Hill Trinity 88, Edison, Va. 65
Constitution 85, Paul Public, D.C. 43
|Tyrone Tournament
|Consolation
Bellwood-Antis 88, Tussey Mountain 48
|Championship
Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55
|Wakefield High School Tournament
|Fifth Place
Chantilly, Va. 51, Central Bucks West 48
|West Palm Beach, Florida Tournament
Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 54, Mount Lebanon 46
|West Shamokin Tournament
Clarion-Limestone 69, Karns City 57
Northgate 57, West Shamokin 54
|Williamsburg Tournament
Central Martinsburg 69, Northern Bedford 28
Williamsburg 80, Philipsburg-Osceola 66
|Wyomissing Tournament
|Consolation
Conestoga Valley 63, New Covenant 17
|Championship
Exeter 62, Wyomissing 40
|York County Tech Tournament
|Consolation
York Suburban 53, Danville 48
|Championship
York Catholic 60, Bethlehem Catholic 54
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 36, Upper Dublin 24
Abington Heights 46, Scranton 41
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Notre Dame 41
Bishop Shanahan 52, Bensalem 22
Burgettstown 42, Avella 28
Cheltenham 52, Philadelphia Northeast 24
Council Rock North 69, West Chester Rustin 44
Dunmore 44, Scranton Prep 39
Easton 52, Crestwood 37
Elk Lake 41, Wilkes-Barre GAR 22
Fleetwood 54, Allentown Dieruff 25
Forbes Road 41, Belleville Mennonite 23
Frontier, N.Y. 37, Erie McDowell 31
Galeton 59, Bucktail 35
Highland, N.J. 63, MaST Charter 23
Jersey Shore 41, Sullivan County 38
Model, Ga. 58, Owen J Roberts 37
Mount Carmel 60, Bloomsburg 34
New Foundations 43, Newark Academy, N.J. 37
Niles McKinley, Ohio 78, Sharon 40
Southern Lehigh 42, Allentown Central Catholic 24
Spring-Ford 58, Perkiomen Valley 46
Sunbury Christian 48, Weatherly 46
Villa Joseph Marie 63, Springside Chestnut Hill 54
Wellsboro 48, Canton 20
Wildwood Catholic, N.J. 38, St. Hubert’s 25
Yough 28, Springdale 11
|Abington Friends Tournament
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 51, Olney Charter 47
|Championship
Abington Friends 61, Lower Moreland 45
|Altoona Tournament
|Consolation
Hollidaysburg 36, Central Martinsburg 33
|Championship
Altoona 48, Bishop Guilfoyle 37
|Annville Cleona Holiday Tournament
|Consolation
Annville-Cleona 48, Schuylkill Valley 25
|Championship
Halifax 34, Littlestown 10
|Berlin-Brothersvalley Tournament
Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, Fort Hill, Md. 44
Everett 58, Northern Garrett, Md. 28
|Berwick Tournament
|Championship
Dallas 56, Berwick 52
|Big Spring Tournament
Big Spring 44, Kennard-Dale 38
Carlisle 54, James Buchanan 41
|Boo Williams Christmas Classic
|Consolation Semifinal
|Gold Pool
Germantown Academy 34, East Carter, Ky. 32
|Silver Pool
Central Bucks West 54, Norcom, Va. 50
|Boyertown Tournament
Boyertown 46, Pennridge 23
Parkland 49, Delone 31
|Brookville Tournament
|Consolation
Dubois Central Catholic 39, Brockway 23
|Championship
Dubois 51, Brookville 45
|Butler Tournament
|Consolation
Knoch 47, Allderdice 45
|Championship
Butler 35, Montour 31
|C J Betters Tournament
Central Valley 80, Freedom 15
Quigley Catholic 64, Aliquippa 36
|Cambria Heights Tournament
|Consolation
Greater Johnstown 59, Purchase Line 36
|Championship
Cambria Heights 56, Northern Cambria 45
|Cardinal O’Hara Tournament
Cardinal O’Hara 73, Episcopal Academy 35
Springfield Delco 47, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 32
|Central Cambria Tournament
|Consolation
Central Cambria 44, Somerset 37
|Championship
Penns Manor 57, Portage Area 40
|Central York Tournament
|Consolation
Cedar Cliff 56, York Catholic 37
|Championship
Central York 45, Susquehannock 35
|Christian School of York Tournament
Christian School of York 43, Fairfield 23
Shalom Christian 45, Dayspring Christian 18
|Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament
Bedford 49, United 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 54, McConnellsburg 47
|Commodore Perry Tournament
Portersville Christian 59, Jamestown 36
|Conneaut Area Tournament
Cochranton 41, Conneaut Area 32
Fort Leboeuf 35, Reynolds 31
|Coudersport Tournament
Coudersport 73, Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 15
|Cranberry Tournament
|Third Place
Franklin 64, Harbor Creek 21
|Championship
Cranberry 41, Keystone 35
|East Allegheny Tournament
East Allegheny 67, Serra Catholic 50
Steel Valley 49, Riverview 32
|Elk County Tournament
Elk County Catholic 45, Ridgway 21
St. Marys 44, Johnsonburg 28
|Ellwood City Riverside Tournament
Beaver Area 67, Chartiers-Houston 42
Elwood City Riverside 35, Freeport 28
Hopewell 57, Ellis School 40
|Farrell Tournament
Farrell 59, Warren Lordstown, Ohio 41
Ursuline Academy, Ohio 78, Westinghouse 35
|Garnet Valley Tournament
|Consolation
Great Valley 38, Academy Park 35
|Championship
Garnet Valley 43, Archmere Academy, Del. 33
|Hanover Tournament
Dover 42, Chambersburg 25
Hanover 53, Susquenita 29
|Hempfield Tournament
Baldwin 48, Penn Hills 46
Hempfield 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 23
Mars 66, Connellsville 50
|Hickory Tournament
West Middlesex 52, Hickory 31
Wilmington 37, Greenville 25
|Indiana Tournament
|Consolation
South Park 53, Greensburg Salem 37
|Championship
Bishop Carroll 62, Indiana 22
|Interboro Tournament
|Championship
Interboro 51, Sun Valley 49
|Iroquois Tournament
Erie East 62, Iroquois 10
Northwestern 51, Erie Strong Vincent 21
|Keystone Oaks Tournament
N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 66, Blackhawk 60
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Oakland Catholic 72, Circleville Logan Elm, Ohio 25
Seneca Valley 61, Battlefield, Va. 51
|Laurel Highlands Tournament
Belle Vernon 73, Laurel Highlands 32
Bishop Canevin 48, Palm Beach Lakes, Fla. 36
Frazier 67, Albert Gallatin 57
Uniontown 37, Imani Christian Academy 25
|Lebanon Catholic Tournament
Donegal 64, Mount Calvary 30
Lebanon Catholic 53, Linden Hall 39
|Lincoln Leadership Academy Tournament
|Championship
Salem Christian 38, Upper Perkiomen 20
|Mercer Tournament
|Consolation
Union 41, Fairview 33
|Championship
Mercer 33, Laurel 30
|Millersburg Tournament
|Consolation
Tri-Valley 38, Williams Valley 28
|Moon Tournament
|Consolation
Neshannock 68, Shenango 25
|Championship
Cornell 47, Moon 39
|North Allegheny Tournament
Ambridge 71, Franklin Regional 49
North Allegheny 50, Norwin 40
Pine-Richland 49, Upper St. Clair 26
|Northeastern Tournament
Columbia 69, Northeastern 48
Elizabethtown 48, West Perry 43
|Oil City Tournament
|Consolation
Karns City 37, Oil City 20
|Championship
Kennedy Catholic 61, General McLane 24
|Punxsatawney Tournament
|Consolation
Punxsutawney 59, Marion Center 42
|Championship
Moniteau 51, Hazleton Area 46
|Redbank Valley Tournament
Forest Area 50, Clarion-Limestone 42
Warren 50, Redbank Valley 30
|Sayre Area Tournament
|Championship
Athens 62, Waverly, N.Y. 50
|Shaler/Etna Tournament
Fox Chapel 55, Vincentian Academy 52
Jeannette 77, Sullivan Black River, Ohio 60
Shaler 52, Avonworth 39
|Shamokin Tournament
|Championship
Lourdes Regional 47, Shamokin 26
|Solanco Tournament
|Consolation
Pequea Valley 52, Lancaster Mennonite 39
|Championship
Solanco 41, Penn Manor 39
|State College Tournament
|Consolation
North Schuylkill 65, Burrell 49
|Championship
State College 65, Northampton 61
|Steelton-Highspire Tournament
|Consolation
Susquehanna Township 56, West Shore 14
|Championship
Peters Township 74, Steelton-Highspire 40
|Tyrone Tournament
|Consolation
Penn Cambria 63, Tussey Mountain 22
|Championship
Bellwood-Antis 64, Tyrone 36
|Valley View Tournament
|Consolation
Lakeland 35, Valley View 28
|Championship
Mid Valley 47, Carbondale 44
|West Branch Tournament
|Championship
Philipsburg-Osceola 49, Bald Eagle Area 43
|West Chester Tournament
|Third Place
Villa Maria 62, Coatesville 55
|West Shamokin Tournament
Armstrong 61, Highlands 48
West Shamokin 59, Shady Side Academy 38
|Wildwood Boardwalk Tournament
Neshaminy 41, Methacton 35
|Wyomissing Tournament
|Consolation
Conestoga Valley 40, Exeter 34
|Championship
Wyomissing 53, Pottstown 41
|York Suburban Tournament
|Consolation
South Western 47, Manheim Central 32
|Championship
Cedar Crest 42, York Suburban 26