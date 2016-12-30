Thursday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Camas, Wash. 55, Conestoga 54

Cardinal Newman, S.C. 60, Mercyhurst Prep 53

Central Columbia 57, Montoursville 56, OT

Colts Neck, N.J. 69, Garden Spot 60

Columbia-Montour 51, Weatherly 44

Dallastown Area 58, Manheim Township 56

Dunmore 41, Scranton Holy Cross 37

East Stroudsburg North 69, North Hunterdon, N.J. 60

Frankford 57, World Communications 35

Germantown Friends 50, Charter School of Wilmington, Del. 26

King’s Christian, N.J. 46, Owen J Roberts 39

Lancaster Catholic 62, Warwick 46

Lewisburg 61, Wellsboro 45

Masterman 61, Philadelphia Northeast 58

Mifflin County 66, Shikellamy 43

MMI Prep 48, Benton 28

Mount Calvary 55, Lebanon Catholic 42

Mount Carmel 76, Line Mountain 36

Mt. Carmel, Md. 60, Mars 51

Neumann-Goretti 50, Southern Fulton 48

New Foundations 62, Cinnaminson, N.J. 59

Olean, N.Y. 51, Warren 35

Palmyra, N.J. 89, The City School 48

Pennsbury 62, Cheltenham 53

Portersville Christian 64, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 44

Red Land 60, York County Tech 55

Scranton Prep 67, Scranton 49

Shamokin 51, Lourdes Regional 50

Shenandoah Valley 56, North Schuylkill 47

Springside Chestnut Hill 57, Wilmington Christian Academy, Ohio 50

St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 64, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41

St. Francis, N.Y. 53, Erie Cathedral Prep 48

Steelton-Highspire 56, Upper Darby 38

Tamaqua 59, Schuylkill Haven 28

Thomas Jefferson 68, McDonough, Md. 49

Westmont Hilltop 82, West Branch 41

Whitehall 75, Faith Christian Academy 51

Abington Friends Tournament
Consolation

Engineering And Science 66, GAMP 25

Championship

Abington Friends 65, Palumbo 61

Altoona Tournament
Consolation

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Greater Johnstown 38

Championship

Hollidaysburg 49, Altoona 45

Annville-Cleona Tournament
Consolation

Conrad Weiser 57, Halifax 34

Championship

Annville-Cleona 57, Lancaster Christian 48

Avella Tournament
Consolation

Avella 66, Freedom 47

South Side 64, Frazier 41

Semifinal

Fort Cherry 55, Burgettstown 54

McGuffey 50, Carlynton 32

Beckley, W. Va. Tournament
First Round

First Love 78, Va. Episcopal, Va. 64

Benedictine Tournament
Championship

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 60, Germantown Academy 34

Bethel Park Tournament

Cols. Upper Arlington, Ohio 57, Bethel Park 34

Groveport-Madison, Ohio 68, Steel Valley 60

Big Spring Tournament

Biglerville 64, James Buchanan 62

Everett 60, Big Spring 53

Bishop Canevin Tournament

Bishop Canevin 66, Imani Christian Academy 53

Carrick 71, Quigley Catholic 44

Boyertown Tournament

Governor Mifflin 63, Pennridge 53

Brooke Tournament

Meadville 78, Brooke, W.Va. 44

C J Betters Tournament
Grey Division

Central Valley 71, Monessen 69

Lincoln Park Charter 73, Highlands 71

Blue Division

Aliquippa 54, Beaver Falls 51

Pine-Richland 80, Beaver Area 62

Cedar Crest Tournament

Cedar Crest 45, Camp Hill 41

Lebanon 67, Cedar Cliff 50

Charleroi Tournament

Belle Vernon 75, Yough 25

Ringgold 72, Charleroi 62

Southmoreland 59, Clairton 58

Christian School of York Tournament

Dayspring Christian 36, Covenant Christian Academy 34, OT

Fairfield 61, Christian School of York 40

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament

Forbes Road 49, Bedford 47

Northeast Bradford 55, Claysburg-Kimmel 45

Commodore Perry Tournament

Commodore Perry 43, Redbank Valley 30

Jamestown 62, Calvary Baptist 49

Corry Tournament

Corry 69, Union City 39

Titusville 75, Eisenhower 65

Coudersport (Coudy)Tournament
Consolation

North Clarion 79, Northern Potter 33

Championship

Coudersport 76, Saegertown 27

Council Rock North Tournament

Central Bucks East 46, Council Rock North 23

Haverford School 63, Central Bucks South 58

Elizabethtown Tournament
Consolation

Central Dauphin 47, Elizabethtown 31

Championship

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, West York 29

Elk County Tournament

Elk County Catholic 57, Johnsonburg 41

St. Marys 42, Ridgway 40, OT

Fannett-Metal Tournament

Fannett-Metal 72, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 65

Shalom Christian 58, McConnellsburg 57, OT

Farrell Tournament

Farrell 71, West Middlesex 53

Freedom Tournament

Southern Lehigh 63, Dallas 60

Freeport Tournament

Eden Christian 56, Freeport 54

Vincentian Academy 65, Propel Charter 51

Garnet Valley Tournament
Consolation

Sun Valley 49, Archmere Academy, Del. 40

Championship

Lansdale Catholic 63, Garnet Valley 47

Greensburg-Salem Tournament

Greensburg Salem 51, Mount Pleasant 44

Hempfield Area 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 52

Laurel Highlands 72, Jeannette 60

Haverford Tournament
Consolation

Pope John Paul II 49, Collegium Charter School 41

Championship

Academy Park 45, Haverford 26

Hickory Tournament

Greenville 50, Hickory 40

Reynolds 64, Conneaut Area 50

Holy Ghost Tournament
Consolation

Holy Ghost Prep 35, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 19

Championship

Abraham Lincoln 60, Harry S. Truman 49

Hughesville Tournament
Consolation

Muhlenberg 56, Sullivan County 47

Championship

Jersey Shore 53, Hughesville 49

Indiana Tournament
Consolation

Indiana 64, South Park 62

Championship

Connellsville 56, Armstrong 50

Iroquois Tournament

Erie East 51, Girard 42

Maplewood 53, Iroquois 42

Jameer Nelson Tournament

Abington 53, Chester 50

Archbishop Ryan 52, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 50

Atlantic City, N.J. 55, Episcopal Academy 51

LaSalle 73, Carlisle 66

Pennsbury 62, Cheltenham 53

Kennard-Dale Tournament
Consolation

Hanover 70, Tulpehocken 56

Championship

Columbia 53, Kennard-Dale 36

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Greater Latrobe 72, Bonita, Calif. 61

North Marion, W.Va. 70, Mifflinburg 52

Lincoln Leadership Academy Tournament
Consolation

Upper Perkiomen 59, Red Lion Christian Academy, Del. 47

Championship

Valley Forge Military 80, Lincoln Leadership 46

Marple Newtown Tournament
Consolation

Shipley 72, Oxford 31

Championship

Bonner-Prendergast 68, Marple Newtown 46

Mechanicsburg Tournament
Consolation

Twin Valley 55, Boiling Springs 40

Championship

Lancaster Mennonite 46, Mechanicsburg 42

Mercer Tournament
Consolation

Slippery Rock 46, Mercer 37

Championship

Laurel 80, Shenango 51

Millersburg Tournament
Consolation

Williams Valley 53, Tri-Valley 34

Championship

Millersburg 53, Upper Dauphin 39

Milton Tournament
Consolation

Warrior Run 64, South Williamsport 42

Championship

Milton 46, Northwest Area 35

Montour Tournament

Montour 97, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63

Quaker Valley 85, Seton-LaSalle 69

Moon Tournament

Ambridge 59, Cornell 30

Moon 71, Hopewell 49

Morgantown Tournament

Kennedy Catholic 67, Morgantown, W.Va. 64

Mount Vernon Tournament
Third Place

Knoch 65, Eastern, D.C. 47

Neshannock Tournament

Neshannock 60, Union 54

Wilmington 65, Ellwood City 43

Oil City Tournament
Consolation

Venango 58, Vision Quest 44

Championship

Rocky Grove 51, Oil City 43

PECO Tournament
Semifinal

West Perry 42, Greenwood 27

Penncrest Tournament
Championship

Penncrest 57, West Chester Henderson 34

Penns Valley Tournament
Consolation

Penns Valley 44, North East 30

Championship

Juniata 46, Bellefonte 40

Punxsutawney Tournament
Consolation

Bald Eagle Area 47, Marion Center 46, OT

Championship

Punxsutawney 59, Clarion 44

Purchase Line Tournament

Clearfield 82, Northern Cambria 23

Purchase Line 75, Harmony 23

Sayre Area Tournament
Championship

Waverly, N.Y. 62, Athens 44

Shady Side Tournament

Butler 79, Elwood City Riverside 48

Fox Chapel 72, Community School of Naples, Fla. 52

Seneca Valley 69, Cumberland Valley 64

Woodland Hills 73, Shady Side Academy 41

Shippensburg Tournament
Consolation

Octorara 86, Delone 78

Championship

Shippensburg 74, Susquehanna Township 61

State College Tournament
Consolation

Shaler 46, Burrell 36

Championship

State College 63, Del-Valley Charter 60

Trinity (Washington) Tournament
Consolation

Chartiers-Houston 77, Brownsville 76

Championship

Canon-McMillan 68, Trinity 45

Trinity Tournament

Berks Catholic 60, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 47

Camp Hill Trinity 88, Edison, Va. 65

Constitution 85, Paul Public, D.C. 43

Tyrone Tournament
Consolation

Bellwood-Antis 88, Tussey Mountain 48

Championship

Penn Cambria 64, Tyrone 55

Wakefield High School Tournament
Fifth Place

Chantilly, Va. 51, Central Bucks West 48

West Palm Beach, Florida Tournament

Atlantic Shores Christian, Va. 54, Mount Lebanon 46

West Shamokin Tournament

Clarion-Limestone 69, Karns City 57

Northgate 57, West Shamokin 54

Williamsburg Tournament

Central Martinsburg 69, Northern Bedford 28

Williamsburg 80, Philipsburg-Osceola 66

Wyomissing Tournament
Consolation

Conestoga Valley 63, New Covenant 17

Championship

Exeter 62, Wyomissing 40

York County Tech Tournament
Consolation

York Suburban 53, Danville 48

Championship

York Catholic 60, Bethlehem Catholic 54

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington 36, Upper Dublin 24

Abington Heights 46, Scranton 41

Bethlehem Catholic 64, Notre Dame 41

Bishop Shanahan 52, Bensalem 22

Burgettstown 42, Avella 28

Cheltenham 52, Philadelphia Northeast 24

Council Rock North 69, West Chester Rustin 44

Dunmore 44, Scranton Prep 39

Easton 52, Crestwood 37

Elk Lake 41, Wilkes-Barre GAR 22

Fleetwood 54, Allentown Dieruff 25

Forbes Road 41, Belleville Mennonite 23

Frontier, N.Y. 37, Erie McDowell 31

Galeton 59, Bucktail 35

Highland, N.J. 63, MaST Charter 23

Jersey Shore 41, Sullivan County 38

Model, Ga. 58, Owen J Roberts 37

Mount Carmel 60, Bloomsburg 34

New Foundations 43, Newark Academy, N.J. 37

Niles McKinley, Ohio 78, Sharon 40

Southern Lehigh 42, Allentown Central Catholic 24

Spring-Ford 58, Perkiomen Valley 46

Sunbury Christian 48, Weatherly 46

Villa Joseph Marie 63, Springside Chestnut Hill 54

Wellsboro 48, Canton 20

Wildwood Catholic, N.J. 38, St. Hubert’s 25

Yough 28, Springdale 11

Abington Friends Tournament

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 51, Olney Charter 47

Championship

Abington Friends 61, Lower Moreland 45

Altoona Tournament
Consolation

Hollidaysburg 36, Central Martinsburg 33

Championship

Altoona 48, Bishop Guilfoyle 37

Annville Cleona Holiday Tournament
Consolation

Annville-Cleona 48, Schuylkill Valley 25

Championship

Halifax 34, Littlestown 10

Berlin-Brothersvalley Tournament

Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, Fort Hill, Md. 44

Everett 58, Northern Garrett, Md. 28

Berwick Tournament
Championship

Dallas 56, Berwick 52

Big Spring Tournament

Big Spring 44, Kennard-Dale 38

Carlisle 54, James Buchanan 41

Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Gold Pool

Germantown Academy 34, East Carter, Ky. 32

Silver Pool

Central Bucks West 54, Norcom, Va. 50

Boyertown Tournament

Boyertown 46, Pennridge 23

Parkland 49, Delone 31

Brookville Tournament
Consolation

Dubois Central Catholic 39, Brockway 23

Championship

Dubois 51, Brookville 45

Butler Tournament
Consolation

Knoch 47, Allderdice 45

Championship

Butler 35, Montour 31

C J Betters Tournament

Central Valley 80, Freedom 15

Quigley Catholic 64, Aliquippa 36

Cambria Heights Tournament
Consolation

Greater Johnstown 59, Purchase Line 36

Championship

Cambria Heights 56, Northern Cambria 45

Cardinal O’Hara Tournament

Cardinal O’Hara 73, Episcopal Academy 35

Springfield Delco 47, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 32

Central Cambria Tournament
Consolation

Central Cambria 44, Somerset 37

Championship

Penns Manor 57, Portage Area 40

Central York Tournament
Consolation

Cedar Cliff 56, York Catholic 37

Championship

Central York 45, Susquehannock 35

Christian School of York Tournament

Christian School of York 43, Fairfield 23

Shalom Christian 45, Dayspring Christian 18

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament

Bedford 49, United 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 54, McConnellsburg 47

Commodore Perry Tournament

Portersville Christian 59, Jamestown 36

Conneaut Area Tournament

Cochranton 41, Conneaut Area 32

Fort Leboeuf 35, Reynolds 31

Coudersport Tournament

Coudersport 73, Archbishop Walsh, N.Y. 15

Cranberry Tournament
Third Place

Franklin 64, Harbor Creek 21

Championship

Cranberry 41, Keystone 35

East Allegheny Tournament

East Allegheny 67, Serra Catholic 50

Steel Valley 49, Riverview 32

Elk County Tournament

Elk County Catholic 45, Ridgway 21

St. Marys 44, Johnsonburg 28

Ellwood City Riverside Tournament

Beaver Area 67, Chartiers-Houston 42

Elwood City Riverside 35, Freeport 28

Hopewell 57, Ellis School 40

Farrell Tournament

Farrell 59, Warren Lordstown, Ohio 41

Ursuline Academy, Ohio 78, Westinghouse 35

Garnet Valley Tournament
Consolation

Great Valley 38, Academy Park 35

Championship

Garnet Valley 43, Archmere Academy, Del. 33

Hanover Tournament

Dover 42, Chambersburg 25

Hanover 53, Susquenita 29

Hempfield Tournament

Baldwin 48, Penn Hills 46

Hempfield 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 23

Mars 66, Connellsville 50

Hickory Tournament

West Middlesex 52, Hickory 31

Wilmington 37, Greenville 25

Indiana Tournament
Consolation

South Park 53, Greensburg Salem 37

Championship

Bishop Carroll 62, Indiana 22

Interboro Tournament
Championship

Interboro 51, Sun Valley 49

Iroquois Tournament

Erie East 62, Iroquois 10

Northwestern 51, Erie Strong Vincent 21

Keystone Oaks Tournament

N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 66, Blackhawk 60

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Oakland Catholic 72, Circleville Logan Elm, Ohio 25

Seneca Valley 61, Battlefield, Va. 51

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Belle Vernon 73, Laurel Highlands 32

Bishop Canevin 48, Palm Beach Lakes, Fla. 36

Frazier 67, Albert Gallatin 57

Uniontown 37, Imani Christian Academy 25

Lebanon Catholic Tournament

Donegal 64, Mount Calvary 30

Lebanon Catholic 53, Linden Hall 39

Lincoln Leadership Academy Tournament
Championship

Salem Christian 38, Upper Perkiomen 20

Mercer Tournament
Consolation

Union 41, Fairview 33

Championship

Mercer 33, Laurel 30

Millersburg Tournament
Consolation

Tri-Valley 38, Williams Valley 28

Moon Tournament
Consolation

Neshannock 68, Shenango 25

Championship

Cornell 47, Moon 39

North Allegheny Tournament

Ambridge 71, Franklin Regional 49

North Allegheny 50, Norwin 40

Pine-Richland 49, Upper St. Clair 26

Northeastern Tournament

Columbia 69, Northeastern 48

Elizabethtown 48, West Perry 43

Oil City Tournament
Consolation

Karns City 37, Oil City 20

Championship

Kennedy Catholic 61, General McLane 24

Punxsatawney Tournament
Consolation

Punxsutawney 59, Marion Center 42

Championship

Moniteau 51, Hazleton Area 46

Redbank Valley Tournament

Forest Area 50, Clarion-Limestone 42

Warren 50, Redbank Valley 30

Sayre Area Tournament
Championship

Athens 62, Waverly, N.Y. 50

Shaler/Etna Tournament

Fox Chapel 55, Vincentian Academy 52

Jeannette 77, Sullivan Black River, Ohio 60

Shaler 52, Avonworth 39

Shamokin Tournament
Championship

Lourdes Regional 47, Shamokin 26

Solanco Tournament
Consolation

Pequea Valley 52, Lancaster Mennonite 39

Championship

Solanco 41, Penn Manor 39

State College Tournament
Consolation

North Schuylkill 65, Burrell 49

Championship

State College 65, Northampton 61

Steelton-Highspire Tournament
Consolation

Susquehanna Township 56, West Shore 14

Championship

Peters Township 74, Steelton-Highspire 40

Tyrone Tournament
Consolation

Penn Cambria 63, Tussey Mountain 22

Championship

Bellwood-Antis 64, Tyrone 36

Valley View Tournament
Consolation

Lakeland 35, Valley View 28

Championship

Mid Valley 47, Carbondale 44

West Branch Tournament
Championship

Philipsburg-Osceola 49, Bald Eagle Area 43

West Chester Tournament
Third Place

Villa Maria 62, Coatesville 55

West Shamokin Tournament

Armstrong 61, Highlands 48

West Shamokin 59, Shady Side Academy 38

Wildwood Boardwalk Tournament

Neshaminy 41, Methacton 35

Wyomissing Tournament
Consolation

Conestoga Valley 40, Exeter 34

Championship

Wyomissing 53, Pottstown 41

York Suburban Tournament
Consolation

South Western 47, Manheim Central 32

Championship

Cedar Crest 42, York Suburban 26

