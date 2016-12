Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

No. 25 Florida at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn at No. 4 Maryland, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Notre Dame at N.C. State, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Florida State at No. 11 Miami, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 25 Syracuse, 7 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Duke vs. No. 17 Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Texas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 21 California at Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma at Kansas, 8 p.m.

BOWL GAMES

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl: No. 25 South Florida vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Belk Bowl: No. 18 Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 13 Oklahoma State vs. No. 11 Colorado, 9 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.