Top stories of 2016 from the Ohio Associated Press

The end of Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought has been voted the biggest news story of 2016 in Ohio by The Associated Press.

The AP’s staff and member media outlets selected Ohio’s top stories of the year, topped by LeBron James leading the Cavaliers to an NBA title.

The other big stories in Ohio for 2016 are the death of former astronaut John Glenn, the shooting of a gorilla to rescue a boy at the Cincinnati Zoo and the Cleveland Indians’ run to an improbable World Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Also making the list of top stories are the mistrial for a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing an unarmed black motorist, the heroin epidemic sweeping Ohio and Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sikz) failed presidential run.