UMass beats Georgia State 74-65 for 4th straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejon Jarreau had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead a balanced Massachusetts attack in a 74-65 victory over Georgia State on Wednesday.

Luwane Pipkins hit a 3-pointer with 9:41 left to give UMass its largest lead at 57-43. Georgia State was down by 14 points again at the 4:51 mark until the Panthers scored eight straight to stay close. But Pipkins grabbed an offensive rebound on the Minutemen’s next possession and Donte Clark made a basket for a three-possession lead.

Rashaan Holloway, Clark and Pipkins each scored 12 points for UMass (10-3), which won its fourth straight. Holloway grabbed nine rebounds, Pipkins made three of the Minutemen’s seven 3-pointers and C.J. Anderson had 10 points and five steals.

UMass trailed 17-10 before scoring the next 18 points — with five from Holloway — for an 11-point lead. The Minutemen controlled the boards in the first half by a 21-13 margin to help build a 36-27 lead at the half.

Jeremy Hollowell paced Georgia State (7-5) with 16 points and Malik Benlevi added 13.