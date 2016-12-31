Union for Dayton bus drivers, mechanics sets strike date

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The union representing Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority drivers and mechanics says it plans to strike effective Jan. 9 if a deal isn’t reached with the regional transit authority.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hCE5Av ) the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 on Wednesday notified the State Employment Relations Board and the regional transit authority of the strike involving more than 460 workers.

Union officials asked the authority on Thursday to enter binding arbitration and end the strike threat. The authority rejected the offer.

The metro area’s bus and trolley system serves about 30,000 riders a day.

Union officials have said sticking points are back pay, working conditions and proposed changes to health care plans.

It has been decades since the union went on strike or authorized doing so.

