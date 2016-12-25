Utah forces 23 turnovers, beats Stephen F. Austin 74-66

HONOLULU (AP) — David Collette scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting as Utah defeated Stephen F. Austin 74-66 to claim fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

JoJo Zamora and Devon Daniels had 16 each and Lorenzo Bonam added 12 for the Utes (9-3), who never trailed and shot 58.5 percent (24 of 41) from the field.

Utah scored 30 points off of 23 turnovers by the Lumberjacks (5-7).

Gabe Bealer’s 3-pointer from the right corner off an assist from Collette gave Utah its largest lead at 49-35 and capped a 10-2 run with 12:26 left to play.

Stephen F. Austin got as close as 55-51 following a pair of free throws by Chase Winchester with 5:13 remaining.

Leon Gilmore III had 13 points, Ty Charles 11 and Ivan Canete 10 for the Lumberjacks.

It was just the second meeting between the schools and the first since Utah beat Stephen F. Austin 57-50 in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.