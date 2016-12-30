Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli resigns after 3 months

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia manager Cesare Prandelli stepped down on Friday, just three months after taking charge of the struggling Spanish team.

Valencia said in a statement that the former Italy national coach had presented “his irrevocable resignation as the first team manager.”

Prandelli leaves the team in 17th place, one spot above the Spanish league’s relegation zone. It has a game in hand, albeit against league leader Real Madrid.

Following a 2-1 win at Sporting Gijon in his debut after taking over from the fired Pako Ayerstaran, Valencia went winless in seven league matches. However, it did beat Leganes in the round-of-32 of the Copa del Rey.

Team official Salvador “Voro” Gonzalez will once again take over as interim coach. With Voro as caretaker coach after Ayestaran’s exit in September, the team won two matches and lost one.

Valencia is the last team other than Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to win the league title — in 2004.

But it has struggled to find a coach ever since the end of Unai Emery’s four-year stint in 2012. Valencia has had eight different head coaches since then, a list that includes Ernesto Valverde, Nuno Espirito Santo and Gary Neville.

The team’s poor season led to club president Layhoon Chan, who runs the top-tier side for Singaporean owner Peter Lim, to apologize to the club’s fans last weekend.