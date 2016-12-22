Weather Discussion

THURSDAY 12/22:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Flurries. High 38

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Colder. Low 22

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 44

DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies will be on-tap for your Thursday, along with a few flurries. Temperatures will seasonal, with highs in the upper 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the lower 20s.

Skies will be partly sunny on Friday, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top-off in the mid 40s.

It will be a warm holiday weekend across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 40s on Christmas Eve, and near 50 for Christmas Day. Scattered showers will be possible on Christmas Eve, but looks fairly dry for Christmas. Rain returns on Monday, and even more warmth, with highs near 60!

Have a Great Thursday!

