Wednesday’s Scores

PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Brimfield 53, Spoon River Valley – Cuba (Coop) 39

Carterville 69, Waterloo Gibault 65, OT

Chicago (CICS ChicagoQuest) 67, East Peoria 57

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 43, Hirsch 39

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 42, Robeson 39

Crossroads Christian Academy 72, Shekinah Christian, Ohio 61

Elk Grove 56, Nazareth 2

Freeport 53, Chicago Mt. Carmel 47

Glenbard North 40, Glenbard West 30

Glenbard North 40, Lake Park 30

Glenbard South 50, Leyden 45, OT

Hinsdale South 58, Sandburg 43

Hirsch 52, Epic Academy Charter 40

Hoffman Estates 41, St. Francis 39

Julian 49, Epic Academy Charter 19

Lanark Eastland 63, Galena 57

Lincoln Way West 72, Altamont 46

Macon Meridian 51, Collins Academy 46

Mahomet-Seymour 69, Rock Island 66, 4OT

Metea Valley 61, Glenbard East 56

Minooka 57, De La Salle 55

Normal West 50, East Moline United 39

North Greene 67, Calhoun 54

Robeson 43, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 34

Schaumburg 50, Stagg 47

South County JV 57, Pawnee 44

Springfield Lanphier 72, Moline 53

Streator 68, Princeton 56

Trenton Wesclin 52, Roxana 43

Whitney Young 73, Morton 42

Willowbrook 67, Glenbard West 61

York 43, Palatine 32

Alden-Hebron Tournament

Alden-Hebron 57, Faith Lutheran 36

Beach Ball Classic

Evanston Township 68, Scott Co., Ky. 59

Big Dipper Tournament

Harvey Thornton 84, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 65

Rich East 69, Leo 66

Carbondale Tournament

Carbondale 78, White Station, Tenn. 64

Murphysboro 72, Central (New Madrid County), Mo. 59

Rockford East 72, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 66

Carlinville Holiday Tournament

Bunker Hill 62, Gillespie 55

Hillsboro 48, East Alton-Wood River 33

Mount Olive 63, Carlinville 53

Staunton 47, Litchfield 33

Centralia Tournament

Alton 62, Addison Trail 44

Belleville West 71, Salem 41

Centralia 67, Confluence Academy, Mo. 49

Champaign Central 80, Mount Vernon 21

Germantown, Tenn. 47, Hyde Park 43

Marist 51, Jacksonville 29

O’Fallon 64, Cahokia 62

Thornton Fractional North 47, Arlington, Tenn. 28

Chuck Dayton Tournament

Belvidere North 50, Eisenhower 46

Geneva 49, Lemont 34

Huntley 55, Mundelein 44

Machesney Park Harlem 46, Grayslake Central 41

Marmion 57, DeKalb 50

Ridgewood 70, Winnebago 63

South Elgin 57, Schurz 52

West Chicago 58, Hampshire 38

Collinsville Tournament

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 82, Hazelwood East, Mo. 58

Decatur MacArthur 84, Collinsville 64

East St. Louis 68, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 47

Edwardsville 83, McCluer North, Mo. 53

Eisenhower 58, Belleville East 51

Lincoln 52, Urbana 43

Quincy 63, Granite City 44

Springfield Southeast 67, Oakville, Mo. 35

Columbia-Freeburg Tournament

Alton Marquette 78, Dupo 48

Bethalto Civic Memorial 78, Freeburg 36

Columbia 55, Triad 50

Freeburg 65, Lebanon 53

Triad 52, Sparta 31

Waterloo 64, Valmeyer 49

Dieterich Tournament

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 65, North Clay 43

Dieterich 58, Oblong 32

Newton 62, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 50

Newton 63, Arcola 40

Oblong 58, Okaw Valley 47

Okaw Valley 50, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

E.C. Nichols Tournament

Belvidere 56, Woodstock North 54

Elgin 59, Crystal Lake Central 41

Harvest Christian Academy 69, Sycamore 41

Marengo 51, Antioch 38

Richmond-Burton 64, Rockford Christian 38

Rochelle 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46

Round Lake 72, North Boone 56

Wauconda 61, Woodstock 40

East Aurora Tournament

Aurora Central Catholic 69, Aurora (East) 48

Chicago Christian 55, Joliet Catholic 47

Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Oswego East 52, OT

Plainfield Central 57, Argo 31

Eastland Tournament

Byron 70, Galena 53

Lanark Eastland 47, Fulton 34

Polo 62, South Beloit 48

Polo 63, Prophetstown 57

Prophetstown 55, Galena 49

Stillman Valley 50, LaMoille 40

Effingham Tournament

Brooks Academy 56, Madison 38

Brooks Academy 57, Charleston 48

Effingham 84, Charleston 37

Effingham 79, St. Louis Northwest Academy, Mo. 58

Lincoln-Way East 72, Altamont 46

Mattoon 74, Altamont 59

Oak Lawn Community 67, Mattoon 62

St. Louis Northwest Academy, Mo. 78, Madison 49

Teutopolis 67, Lincoln-Way East 38

Teutopolis 63, Oak Lawn Community 45

Eldorado Tournament

Edwards County 66, Fairfield 56

Harrisburg 62, Anna-Jonesboro 60, OT

Herrin 43, Carmi White County 39

Consolation Championship

West Frankfort 46, Massac County 33

Fifth Place

Eldorado 37, Gallatin County 36

Harrisburg 53, Edwards County 50

Third Place

Carmi White County 61, Gallatin County 40

Erie Tournament

Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Orion 38

Bureau Valley 66, Riverdale 58

Bureau Valley 53, Lena-Winslow 38

Erie 32, Knoxville 29

Morrison 36, Stark County 34

Peoria Heights 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 46

Riverdale 57, Peoria Heights 54

Stockton 54, Stark County 34

Stockton 58, Erie 39

Wethersfield 62, Knoxville 50

Wethersfield 49, Morrison 45

Hinsdale Central Tournament

Bolingbrook 53, Westinghouse 46

Homewood-Flossmoor 41, Rockford Auburn 26

Maine South 48, Glenbrook North 31

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Lincoln Park 49

St. Charles East 62, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 50

St. Viator 72, Richards 66

Stevenson 65, Crete-Monee 46

Immaculate Conception Invite

Chicago (Christ the King) 65, Chicago Phoenix Academy 53

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 86, St. Edward 67

Elmwood Park 60, Westminster Christian 54

Evergreen Park 64, IC Catholic 61

Latin 60, Westmont 54

Montini 81, Beecher 62

Walther Christian Academy 63, Holy Trinity 60

Kankakee Holiday Tournament 1A/2A (Blue)

Grant Park 57, Clifton Central 37

Illiana Christian 59, Momence 50

Manteno 60, Herscher 38

St. Anne 57, Peotone 52, OT

Kankakee Holiday Tournament 3A/4A (Maroon)

Andrew 58, Chicago Vocational 37

Bremen 56, Thornridge 50

Lake View 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 44

Shepard 51, Kankakee 49

Lisle Tournament

Joliet Central 62, Hononegah 44

Normal Community 44, Chatham Glenwood 30

Rock Island 53, North Chicago 48

Rockford Lutheran 85, Plainfield South 76

Thornwood 56, Springfield 43

Wheaton Warrenville South 39, Zion Benton 24

Luther North Tournament

Chicago (Jones) 57, Taft 50

Chicago (Lane) 54, Maine East 51, OT

Chicago (Lane) 74, Reavis 59

Douglass 42, Lindblom 33

Kennedy 65, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 34

Reavis 66, Steinmetz 48

Macomb Tournament

Canton 57, Abingdon 38

Farmington 59, Macomb 51

Hamilton (West Hancock) 52, Eureka 34

Illini Bluffs 66, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53

Illini West (Carthage) 67, Illini Central 55

Monmouth-Roseville 56, Lewistown 39

Rockridge 56, Liberty 17

Marseilles Holiday Tournament

Dwight 76, Reed-Custer 72

Hall 62, Earlville 53

Hartsburg-Emden 48, Putnam County 45

Seneca 49, Flanagan 48

Serena 66, Kewanee 64, OT

Somonauk 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 62

Woodland 66, Midland 58

Mater Dei Tournament

Breese Central 53, Okawville 47

Breese Mater Dei 44, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39

Mascoutah 54, Highland 36

Nashville 46, Carlyle 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 78, Metro-East Lutheran 47

Mendon Tournament

Griggsville-Perry 71, Quincy Notre Dame 66

Knox County, Mo. 60, Payson Seymour 53

Mineral Point Tournament

Platteville, Wis. 73, River Ridge 67

Monticello Tournament

Colfax Ridgeview 68, Neoga 33

Colfax Ridgeview 56, Argenta-Oreana 46

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 66, Monticello 55

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 73, Neoga 47

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Argenta-Oreana 33

Tuscola 44, Sangamon Valley 42

Motor City Roundball Classic

Orr 68, Saginaw, Mich. 55

MVIT

Augusta Southeastern 41, West Prairie 40

Mendon Unity 64, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 58, OT

Newman Christmas Classic

Oregon 49, Paw Paw 36

Rock Island Alleman 80, Richwoods 55

Sterling Newman 76, Oregon 57

Pekin Holiday Tournament

Champaign Centennial 51, Plainfield East 39

Champaign Centennial 51, Peoria (H.S.) 48

East Moline United 52, Pekin 34

Lake Zurich 56, Freeport 31

Moline 57, Morton 44

Morton 55, Hersey 51

Normal West 42, Washington 39

Normal West 50, East Moline United 39

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 51

Richwoods 55, Mt. Carmel 44

Springfield Lanphier 63, Hersey 55

Pinckneyville Tournament

Benton 55, Carterville 34

Greenville 67, Trico 55

Olney 60, Cissna Park 39

Pinckneyville 60, Waterloo Gibault 36

Roxana 69, DuQuoin 47

Trenton Wesclin 43, Jerseyville Jersey 39

Plano Tournament

Bensenville (Fenton) 82, Yorkville Christian 50

Burlington Central 54, Kaneland 47

Dixon 50, Forreston 33

LaSalle-Peru 47, Northridge Prep 36

Lisle 64, Coal City 42

Mendota 60, Plano 57

Newark 51, Morris 37

Ottawa 47, Peoria Notre Dame 43

Sandwich 63, St. Bede 42

Pontiac Tournament

Bloomington 80, Warren 69

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Peoria Manual 58

Curie 81, Pontiac 39

Danville 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 61

Joliet West 77, Niles West 53

Lisle (Benet Academy) 69, Lockport 41

Oak Park River Forest 55, St. Charles North 48

Simeon 73, Plainfield North 24

Princeville Tournament

Brimfield 53, North Fulton 39

DePue 45, Elmwood 37

Galva 45, Henry 42

Princeville 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 25

Prosser Tournament

Foreman 58, Fenger 56

Maria 39, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36

Proviso West Tournament

Chicago Uplift 90, Larkin 74

Downers North 54, Morton 42

Fenwick 77, Bogan 46

Lincoln Way West 47, Providence-St. Mel 37

Morgan Park 72, Hillcrest 54

Proviso East 64, Von Steuben 63

Westchester St. Joseph 59, Proviso West 55, OT

Whitney Young 70, New Trier 43

Rich South Tournament
Consolation

Bowman Academy, Ind. 55, Rich South 52

Hammond, Ind. 52, Lincoln Way Central 45

Michigan City, Ind. 63, Chicago (Hope) 56

Sesser-Valier Tournament

Century 46, Galatia 44

Chester 47, Steeleville 46

Christopher 66, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville-Woodlawn 52

Goreville 68, Marissa 56

Johnston City 75, Odin 47

Waltonville 44, Woodlawn 34

St. Teresa Tournament

Decatur St. Teresa 52, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 42

Heyworth 58, Mt. Pulaski 48

Maroa-Forsyth 73, Blue Ridge 33

Riverton 44, Sullivan 37

State Farm Classic (SSB)

Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Annawan 46

Champaign St. Thomas More 46, Downs Tri-Valley 40

El Paso-Gridley 54, Fairbury Prairie Central 43

Illinois Valley Central 59, Fieldcrest 48

North Chicago 55, Metamora 42

North Lawndale 69, Normal University 42

Piasa Southwestern 59, Peoria Christian 50

Quincy Notre Dame 76, Rock Falls 65

St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Kankakee (McNamara) 60

Stanford Olympia 53, Aurora Christian 46

Tartan Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 68, Carmel 67

Taylorville Tournament

Galesburg 59, Dunlap 45

Mt. Zion 71, Rantoul 47

Sterling 73, Corliss 43

Taylorville 65, Rochester 46

The BSN Classic

Catlin (Salt Fork) 44, Champaign Judah Christian 23

Fisher 51, N. Vermillion, Ind. 39

Fithian Oakwood 62, Champaign Judah Christian 54

Fithian Oakwood 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 76, Villa Grove/Heritage 72

Loogootee, Ind. 56, Fisher 52

Loogootee, Ind. 44, Bismarck-Henning 38

Villa Grove/Heritage 52, Catlin (Salt Fork) 49

Watseka (coop) 62, N. Vermillion, Ind. 43

Watseka (coop) 67, Bismarck-Henning 57

Tri-County Tournament

Chrisman 66, Tri-County 54

Chrisman 80, Martinsville 41

Palestine-Hutsonville 72, Martinsville 60

Palestine-Hutsonville 64, Tri-County 55

Paris 47, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44

Paris 59, Westville 47

Westville 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39

Vandalia Tournament

Effingham St. Anthony 53, Flora 38

Pana 79, Patoka 47

Shelbyville 66, Ramsey 33

Vandalia 85, McGivney Catholic High School 40

Wabash Valley Classic
Consolation

Casey-Westfield 62, S. Vermillion, Ind. 37

Cloverdale, Ind. 75, Marshall 74

Robinson 74, Riverton Parke, Ind. 35

Waverly Tournament

Athens 57, Jacksonville Routt 46

Auburn 66, Raymond Lincolnwood 50

Carrollton 72, Buffalo Tri-City 61

New Berlin 47, Winchester 35

Rockford Lutheran 50, North-Mac 47

Wheeling Tournament

Buffalo Grove 73, Vernon Hills 36

Dundee-Crown 51, Clemente 43

Fremd 54, Deerfield 41

Libertyville 68, Niles North 57

Maine West 71, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 59

Naperville Central 53, Glenbrook South 45

Niles Notre Dame 61, Wheeling 28

Waukegan 61, Prospect 52

Williamsville Tournament

Beardstown 51, Roanoke-Benson 38

Delavan 54, Tolono Unity 51

Havana 67, Springfield Calvary 62

Midwest Central 72, South Fulton 60

Pleasant Plains 43, Petersburg PORTA 39

Tremont 63, Warrensburg-Latham 36

Williamsville 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28

Winter Classic

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 53, South Shore 52

York Invitational

Batavia 41, Thornton Fractional South 39

Conant 72, Brother Rice 63

Downers South 45, Providence 32

Lake Forest 55, Oswego 42

Rolling Meadows 53, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39

St. Patrick 75, St. Laurence 45

Waubonsie Valley 52, McHenry 45

Wheaton North 62, Highland Park 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argo 48, York 46

Beecher 57, Glenbard East 47

Bloomington 51, Normal West 26

Bolingbrook 53, Westinghouse 46

Chicago (Jones) 70, South Elgin 68

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 64, Maria 30

Chicago Uplift 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 35

Chicago Vocational 51, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 26

Dixon 61, Freeport 50

East Peoria 40, Illinois Valley Central 34

Evergreen Park 53, Richards 35

Evergreen Park 49, Chicago Ag Science 36

Glenbard West 57, Chicago (Hope) 19

Hampshire 54, Fenwick 50

Hyde Park 61, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 14

Lindblom 64, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 42

Morgan Park Academy 40, Juarez 21

Morton 34, Taft 32

Oak Lawn Community 46, Niles North 32

Paw Paw 34, Henry 32

Peoria (H.S.) 57, Moline 39

Richards 49, Thornridge 44

Senn 26, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 16

Senn 32, Morgan Park Academy 30

Alden-Hebron Tournament

Aurora Christian 45, Alden-Hebron 22

Durand 50, Harvard 10

Harvest Christian Academy 39, Aurora Christian 25

Amboy Holiday Tournament

Amboy 50, Forreston 36

Ashton-Franklin Center 54, Plano 40

Indian Creek 49, Somonauk 30

Beardstown Tournament

Abingdon 51, Beardstown 40

Athens 50, Pleasant Plains 41

Hamilton (West Hancock) 47, Macomb 35

Illini Bluffs 74, Concord (Triopia) 52

Illini Central 46, Griggsville-Perry 37

Liberty 65, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 38

Mendon Unity 33, Illini West (Carthage) 26

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Jacksonville Routt 41

North Fulton 53, Rushville-Industry 43

Pittsfield 41, South Fulton 39

Winchester 58, Lewistown 55

Benton Tournament

Benton 41, Christopher 23

Benton 39, Marion 34

Carterville 64, Macon Meridian 39

Carterville 45, Hamilton County 41, OT

Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 28

Graves Co., Ky. 52, Christopher 34

Hamilton County 38, Mount Vernon 36

Mount Vernon 58, Macon Meridian 31

Bismarck-Henning Tournament

Benton Central, Ind. 63, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31

Bismarck-Henning 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 27

Cissna Park 45, Catlin (Salt Fork) 28

Cissna Park 24, Fisher 23

Fisher 29, Bismarck-Henning 26

N. Vermillion, Ind. 37, Westville 28

Watseka (coop) 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 37

Carbondale Tournament

Belleville East 59, Nashville 44

Belleville West 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 51

Cahokia 52, Carbondale 35

Carlinville Tournament

Gillespie 47, Bunker Hill 44

Greenfield-Northwestern 46, East Alton-Wood River 22

Litchfield 51, Staunton 26

Nokomis 47, Carlinville 44, OT

Charleston Tournament

Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 36

Danville 56, Charleston 50

Effingham 58, Eisenhower 29

Effingham 70, Urbana 43

Paris 74, Urbana 67

Paris 47, Rantoul 24

Pekin 59, Champaign Centennial 46

Chicago Northiside Tournament

DePaul College Prep 41, Bensenville (Fenton) 33

Northside Prep 46, Kelly 13

Collins Tournament

Collins Academy 50, Mounds Meridian 46

Prosser 45, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 22

Dieterich Tournament

Casey-Westfield 52, Brownstown – St. Elmo 31

Dieterich 42, Arcola 35

Newton 62, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 31

Newton 67, Arcola 22

North Clay 60, Brownstown – St. Elmo 50

North Clay 46, Farina South Central 21

Dixon Tournament

Byron 56, Belvidere North 28

East Moline United 51, Lanark Eastland 44

Rockford Boylan 50, Hall 40

Dundee-Crown Tournament

Chicago Resurrection 59, Bartlett 50

Dundee-Crown 39, Barrington 33

Fenwick 72, Hononegah 61

Maine West 48, Hampshire 26

Naperville Central 38, Stevenson 30

New Trier 41, Maine South 38

Prospect 64, Burlington Central 43

St. Charles North 56, Buffalo Grove 44

Guerin Prep Tournament

Regina 48, Ridgewood 33

Herrin Christmas Tournament

Pinckneyville 60, Pope County 28

Hillcrest Tournament

Brooks Academy 60, Rich South 54

Sandburg 50, Lockport 39

Jerseyville Holiday Tournament

Bethalto Civic Memorial 78, Freeburg 36

Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Carrollton 32

Calhoun 75, Taylorville 57

Jerseyville Jersey 42, Carrollton 28

McCluer North, Mo. 52, Brussels 32

McCluer North, Mo. 53, Calhoun 44

Lagrange Nazareth Tournament

Indianapolis Homeschool, Ind. 61, Lincoln Park 22

Marshall 70, Lincoln Way West 35

Lebanon Invitational Tournament

DuQuoin 37, Red Bud 32

Mount Olive 60, Columbia 26

Trenton Wesclin 52, Greenville 49

Libertyville Tournament

Cary-Grove 54, Vernon Hills 38

Libertyville 42, Conant 35

Streamwood 51, Hoffman Estates 31

Lincoln Way East Tournament

Lincoln-Way East 58, Oak Forest 29

Reavis 49, Peotone 47

Lisle Tournament

Antioch 52, Chicago Christian 24

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 42, Wheaton Academy 35

Illiana Christian 51, Rosary 34

Latin 66, Hinckley-Big Rock 54

Lisle 42, Coal City 32

Reed-Custer 46, Westmont 27

St. Edward 60, Addison Trail 37

St. Francis 54, Walther Christian Academy 32

Mascoutah Tournament

Breese Central 51, Triad 37

Breese Mater Dei 49, Okawville 44

Centralia 53, Jacksonville 35

Highland 57, O’Fallon 39

Mascoutah 51, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 46

Mattoon Tournament

Effingham St. Anthony 54, Olney 38

Effingham St. Anthony 54, Olney 38

Galesburg 61, Decatur MacArthur 37

Mattoon 53, Vandalia 40

Salem 58, Sullivan 32

Momence Tournament

Cullom Tri-Point 43, Newton 30

Donovan 27, Wilmington 24

Dwight 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

Momence 54, St. Anne 38

Monticello Tournament

Colfax Ridgeview 54, Argenta-Oreana 18

Colfax Ridgeview 61, Neoga 40

Monticello 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Argenta-Oreana 32

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Neoga 27

Tuscola 44, Stark County 40

Montini Tournament

Geneva 51, Hersey 43

Kenwood 56, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 36

Lisle (Benet Academy) 62, Fremd 60

Marist 54, Lake Zurich 34

Montini 78, Proviso East 46

Oak Park River Forest 53, Batavia 44

Rolling Meadows 56, Evanston Township 44

St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Huntley 36

Oswego East Tournament

Edwardsville 73, Metea Valley 26

Machesney Park Harlem 43, Joliet Central 31

Oswego 47, Aurora (East) 44

Oswego East 75, Lemont 37

Plainfield Central 33, Thornwood 28

Queen of Peace 55, Aurora Central Catholic 40

Sycamore 41, Downers South 40

West Chicago 54, Rockford Jefferson 32

Princeville Tournament

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41, Roanoke-Benson 39

Midland 48, Peoria Heights 29

Princeville 50, Elmwood 31

Quincy Tournament

Benton 47, Helias Catholic, Mo. 31

Blue Springs South, Mo. 71, Quincy 26

Jefferson City, Mo. 60, Eureka 38

Red Mountain Tournament

Sierra Linda, Ariz. 48, Loyola 34

Riverton Christmas Tournament

Auburn 52, Midwest Central 42

Clinton 53, North-Mac 43

Heyworth 55, Riverton 27

Hillsboro 50, Petersburg PORTA 40

Sherrard 47, Williamsville 26

Tremont 49, Warrensburg-Latham 38

Saint Viator Tournament

Plainfield North 37, Leyden 28

St. Bede Holiday Tournament

Fieldcrest 54, Eureka 49

Kewanee 62, Seneca 39

Princeton 57, Mendota 31

St. Bede 42, LaMoille 38

State Farm Classic (LSG)

Chatham Glenwood 53, Plainfield South 40

Geneseo 60, Normal West 56

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Plainfield South 46

Morton 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 32

Normal Community 67, Mahomet-Seymour 39

Normal University 67, Springfield 44

Rochester 50, North Lawndale 48

Rock Island 80, Richwoods 55

St. Ignatius 57, Bloomington 53

State Farm Classic (SSG)

Richwoods 44, Rock Island Alleman 49

Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Danville Schlarman 33

Camp Point Central 60, Brimfield 37

Champaign St. Thomas More 62, LeRoy 32

Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Fairbury Prairie Central 31

Rock Falls 67, IC Catholic 64

Rockford Lutheran 58, Annawan 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 46, El Paso-Gridley 40

Tri-City Tournament

Buffalo Tri-City 62, Mt. Pulaski 30

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 48, Springfield Lutheran 43

Pawnee 51, Ramsey 22

Stanford Olympia 61, South Fork 37

Warkins Cardinal Tournament

Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Orion 38

Bureau Valley 46, Galva 35

Knoxville 67, Fulton 24

Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 34

Stockton 53, Rockridge 27

Wethersfield 48, Erie 38

Warren Tournament

Elgin 50, Wheeling 46

Grayslake Central 49, Carmel 34

Gurnee Warren 35, Lake Forest 24

Phillips 50, Deerfield 46

Wheaton North Tournament

Algonquin (Jacobs) 50, Elk Grove 47

Glenbard South 48, Aurora (West Aurora) 46

Hinsdale Central 61, Waubonsie Valley 28

Palatine 52, Glenbrook South 44

Schaumburg 54, Glenbard North 36

St. Charles East 45, Downers North 40

Wheaton North 40, Lyons 37, OT

Willowbrook 31, Elgin 25

