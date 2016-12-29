Wednesday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Brimfield 53, Spoon River Valley – Cuba (Coop) 39
Carterville 69, Waterloo Gibault 65, OT
Chicago (CICS ChicagoQuest) 67, East Peoria 57
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 43, Hirsch 39
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 42, Robeson 39
Crossroads Christian Academy 72, Shekinah Christian, Ohio 61
Elk Grove 56, Nazareth 2
Freeport 53, Chicago Mt. Carmel 47
Glenbard North 40, Glenbard West 30
Glenbard North 40, Lake Park 30
Glenbard South 50, Leyden 45, OT
Hinsdale South 58, Sandburg 43
Hirsch 52, Epic Academy Charter 40
Hoffman Estates 41, St. Francis 39
Julian 49, Epic Academy Charter 19
Lanark Eastland 63, Galena 57
Lincoln Way West 72, Altamont 46
Macon Meridian 51, Collins Academy 46
Mahomet-Seymour 69, Rock Island 66, 4OT
Metea Valley 61, Glenbard East 56
Minooka 57, De La Salle 55
Normal West 50, East Moline United 39
North Greene 67, Calhoun 54
Robeson 43, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 34
Schaumburg 50, Stagg 47
South County JV 57, Pawnee 44
Springfield Lanphier 72, Moline 53
Streator 68, Princeton 56
Trenton Wesclin 52, Roxana 43
Whitney Young 73, Morton 42
Willowbrook 67, Glenbard West 61
York 43, Palatine 32
|Alden-Hebron Tournament
Alden-Hebron 57, Faith Lutheran 36
|Beach Ball Classic
Evanston Township 68, Scott Co., Ky. 59
|Big Dipper Tournament
Harvey Thornton 84, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 65
Rich East 69, Leo 66
|Carbondale Tournament
Carbondale 78, White Station, Tenn. 64
Murphysboro 72, Central (New Madrid County), Mo. 59
Rockford East 72, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 66
|Carlinville Holiday Tournament
Bunker Hill 62, Gillespie 55
Hillsboro 48, East Alton-Wood River 33
Mount Olive 63, Carlinville 53
Staunton 47, Litchfield 33
|Centralia Tournament
Alton 62, Addison Trail 44
Belleville West 71, Salem 41
Centralia 67, Confluence Academy, Mo. 49
Champaign Central 80, Mount Vernon 21
Germantown, Tenn. 47, Hyde Park 43
Marist 51, Jacksonville 29
O’Fallon 64, Cahokia 62
Thornton Fractional North 47, Arlington, Tenn. 28
|Chuck Dayton Tournament
Belvidere North 50, Eisenhower 46
Geneva 49, Lemont 34
Huntley 55, Mundelein 44
Machesney Park Harlem 46, Grayslake Central 41
Marmion 57, DeKalb 50
Ridgewood 70, Winnebago 63
South Elgin 57, Schurz 52
West Chicago 58, Hampshire 38
|Collinsville Tournament
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 82, Hazelwood East, Mo. 58
Decatur MacArthur 84, Collinsville 64
East St. Louis 68, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 47
Edwardsville 83, McCluer North, Mo. 53
Eisenhower 58, Belleville East 51
Lincoln 52, Urbana 43
Quincy 63, Granite City 44
Springfield Southeast 67, Oakville, Mo. 35
|Columbia-Freeburg Tournament
Alton Marquette 78, Dupo 48
Bethalto Civic Memorial 78, Freeburg 36
Columbia 55, Triad 50
Freeburg 65, Lebanon 53
Triad 52, Sparta 31
Waterloo 64, Valmeyer 49
|Dieterich Tournament
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 65, North Clay 43
Dieterich 58, Oblong 32
Newton 62, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 50
Newton 63, Arcola 40
Oblong 58, Okaw Valley 47
Okaw Valley 50, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39
|E.C. Nichols Tournament
Belvidere 56, Woodstock North 54
Elgin 59, Crystal Lake Central 41
Harvest Christian Academy 69, Sycamore 41
Marengo 51, Antioch 38
Richmond-Burton 64, Rockford Christian 38
Rochelle 63, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 46
Round Lake 72, North Boone 56
Wauconda 61, Woodstock 40
|East Aurora Tournament
Aurora Central Catholic 69, Aurora (East) 48
Chicago Christian 55, Joliet Catholic 47
Naperville Neuqua Valley 63, Oswego East 52, OT
Plainfield Central 57, Argo 31
|Eastland Tournament
Byron 70, Galena 53
Lanark Eastland 47, Fulton 34
Polo 62, South Beloit 48
Polo 63, Prophetstown 57
Prophetstown 55, Galena 49
Stillman Valley 50, LaMoille 40
|Effingham Tournament
Brooks Academy 56, Madison 38
Brooks Academy 57, Charleston 48
Effingham 84, Charleston 37
Effingham 79, St. Louis Northwest Academy, Mo. 58
Lincoln-Way East 72, Altamont 46
Mattoon 74, Altamont 59
Oak Lawn Community 67, Mattoon 62
St. Louis Northwest Academy, Mo. 78, Madison 49
Teutopolis 67, Lincoln-Way East 38
Teutopolis 63, Oak Lawn Community 45
|Eldorado Tournament
Edwards County 66, Fairfield 56
Harrisburg 62, Anna-Jonesboro 60, OT
Herrin 43, Carmi White County 39
|Consolation Championship
West Frankfort 46, Massac County 33
|Fifth Place
Eldorado 37, Gallatin County 36
Harrisburg 53, Edwards County 50
|Third Place
Carmi White County 61, Gallatin County 40
|Erie Tournament
Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Orion 38
Bureau Valley 66, Riverdale 58
Bureau Valley 53, Lena-Winslow 38
Erie 32, Knoxville 29
Morrison 36, Stark County 34
Peoria Heights 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 46
Riverdale 57, Peoria Heights 54
Stockton 54, Stark County 34
Stockton 58, Erie 39
Wethersfield 62, Knoxville 50
Wethersfield 49, Morrison 45
|Hinsdale Central Tournament
Bolingbrook 53, Westinghouse 46
Homewood-Flossmoor 41, Rockford Auburn 26
Maine South 48, Glenbrook North 31
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Lincoln Park 49
St. Charles East 62, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 50
St. Viator 72, Richards 66
Stevenson 65, Crete-Monee 46
|Immaculate Conception Invite
Chicago (Christ the King) 65, Chicago Phoenix Academy 53
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 53
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 86, St. Edward 67
Elmwood Park 60, Westminster Christian 54
Evergreen Park 64, IC Catholic 61
Latin 60, Westmont 54
Montini 81, Beecher 62
Walther Christian Academy 63, Holy Trinity 60
|Kankakee Holiday Tournament 1A/2A (Blue)
Grant Park 57, Clifton Central 37
Illiana Christian 59, Momence 50
Manteno 60, Herscher 38
St. Anne 57, Peotone 52, OT
|Kankakee Holiday Tournament 3A/4A (Maroon)
Andrew 58, Chicago Vocational 37
Bremen 56, Thornridge 50
Lake View 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 44
Shepard 51, Kankakee 49
|Lisle Tournament
Joliet Central 62, Hononegah 44
Normal Community 44, Chatham Glenwood 30
Rock Island 53, North Chicago 48
Rockford Lutheran 85, Plainfield South 76
Thornwood 56, Springfield 43
Wheaton Warrenville South 39, Zion Benton 24
|Luther North Tournament
Chicago (Jones) 57, Taft 50
Chicago (Lane) 54, Maine East 51, OT
Chicago (Lane) 74, Reavis 59
Douglass 42, Lindblom 33
Kennedy 65, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 34
Reavis 66, Steinmetz 48
|Macomb Tournament
Canton 57, Abingdon 38
Farmington 59, Macomb 51
Hamilton (West Hancock) 52, Eureka 34
Illini Bluffs 66, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53
Illini West (Carthage) 67, Illini Central 55
Monmouth-Roseville 56, Lewistown 39
Rockridge 56, Liberty 17
|Marseilles Holiday Tournament
Dwight 76, Reed-Custer 72
Hall 62, Earlville 53
Hartsburg-Emden 48, Putnam County 45
Seneca 49, Flanagan 48
Serena 66, Kewanee 64, OT
Somonauk 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 62
Woodland 66, Midland 58
|Mater Dei Tournament
Breese Central 53, Okawville 47
Breese Mater Dei 44, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39
Mascoutah 54, Highland 36
Nashville 46, Carlyle 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 78, Metro-East Lutheran 47
|Mendon Tournament
Griggsville-Perry 71, Quincy Notre Dame 66
Knox County, Mo. 60, Payson Seymour 53
|Mineral Point Tournament
Platteville, Wis. 73, River Ridge 67
|Monticello Tournament
Colfax Ridgeview 68, Neoga 33
Colfax Ridgeview 56, Argenta-Oreana 46
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 66, Monticello 55
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 73, Neoga 47
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Argenta-Oreana 33
Tuscola 44, Sangamon Valley 42
|Motor City Roundball Classic
Orr 68, Saginaw, Mich. 55
|MVIT
Augusta Southeastern 41, West Prairie 40
Mendon Unity 64, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 58, OT
|Newman Christmas Classic
Oregon 49, Paw Paw 36
Rock Island Alleman 80, Richwoods 55
Sterling Newman 76, Oregon 57
|Pekin Holiday Tournament
Champaign Centennial 51, Plainfield East 39
Champaign Centennial 51, Peoria (H.S.) 48
East Moline United 52, Pekin 34
Lake Zurich 56, Freeport 31
Moline 57, Morton 44
Morton 55, Hersey 51
Normal West 42, Washington 39
Normal West 50, East Moline United 39
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 51
Richwoods 55, Mt. Carmel 44
Springfield Lanphier 63, Hersey 55
|Pinckneyville Tournament
Benton 55, Carterville 34
Greenville 67, Trico 55
Olney 60, Cissna Park 39
Pinckneyville 60, Waterloo Gibault 36
Roxana 69, DuQuoin 47
Trenton Wesclin 43, Jerseyville Jersey 39
|Plano Tournament
Bensenville (Fenton) 82, Yorkville Christian 50
Burlington Central 54, Kaneland 47
Dixon 50, Forreston 33
LaSalle-Peru 47, Northridge Prep 36
Lisle 64, Coal City 42
Mendota 60, Plano 57
Newark 51, Morris 37
Ottawa 47, Peoria Notre Dame 43
Sandwich 63, St. Bede 42
|Pontiac Tournament
Bloomington 80, Warren 69
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 61, Peoria Manual 58
Curie 81, Pontiac 39
Danville 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 61
Joliet West 77, Niles West 53
Lisle (Benet Academy) 69, Lockport 41
Oak Park River Forest 55, St. Charles North 48
Simeon 73, Plainfield North 24
|Princeville Tournament
Brimfield 53, North Fulton 39
DePue 45, Elmwood 37
Galva 45, Henry 42
Princeville 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 25
|Prosser Tournament
Foreman 58, Fenger 56
Maria 39, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36
|Proviso West Tournament
Chicago Uplift 90, Larkin 74
Downers North 54, Morton 42
Fenwick 77, Bogan 46
Lincoln Way West 47, Providence-St. Mel 37
Morgan Park 72, Hillcrest 54
Proviso East 64, Von Steuben 63
Westchester St. Joseph 59, Proviso West 55, OT
Whitney Young 70, New Trier 43
|Rich South Tournament
|Consolation
Bowman Academy, Ind. 55, Rich South 52
Hammond, Ind. 52, Lincoln Way Central 45
Michigan City, Ind. 63, Chicago (Hope) 56
|Sesser-Valier Tournament
Century 46, Galatia 44
Chester 47, Steeleville 46
Christopher 66, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville-Woodlawn 52
Goreville 68, Marissa 56
Johnston City 75, Odin 47
Waltonville 44, Woodlawn 34
|St. Teresa Tournament
Decatur St. Teresa 52, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 42
Heyworth 58, Mt. Pulaski 48
Maroa-Forsyth 73, Blue Ridge 33
Riverton 44, Sullivan 37
|State Farm Classic (SSB)
Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Annawan 46
Champaign St. Thomas More 46, Downs Tri-Valley 40
El Paso-Gridley 54, Fairbury Prairie Central 43
Illinois Valley Central 59, Fieldcrest 48
North Chicago 55, Metamora 42
North Lawndale 69, Normal University 42
Piasa Southwestern 59, Peoria Christian 50
Quincy Notre Dame 76, Rock Falls 65
St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Kankakee (McNamara) 60
Stanford Olympia 53, Aurora Christian 46
|Tartan Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 68, Carmel 67
|Taylorville Tournament
Galesburg 59, Dunlap 45
Mt. Zion 71, Rantoul 47
Sterling 73, Corliss 43
Taylorville 65, Rochester 46
|The BSN Classic
Catlin (Salt Fork) 44, Champaign Judah Christian 23
Fisher 51, N. Vermillion, Ind. 39
Fithian Oakwood 62, Champaign Judah Christian 54
Fithian Oakwood 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 76, Villa Grove/Heritage 72
Loogootee, Ind. 56, Fisher 52
Loogootee, Ind. 44, Bismarck-Henning 38
Villa Grove/Heritage 52, Catlin (Salt Fork) 49
Watseka (coop) 62, N. Vermillion, Ind. 43
Watseka (coop) 67, Bismarck-Henning 57
|Tri-County Tournament
Chrisman 66, Tri-County 54
Chrisman 80, Martinsville 41
Palestine-Hutsonville 72, Martinsville 60
Palestine-Hutsonville 64, Tri-County 55
Paris 47, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 44
Paris 59, Westville 47
Westville 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 39
|Vandalia Tournament
Effingham St. Anthony 53, Flora 38
Pana 79, Patoka 47
Shelbyville 66, Ramsey 33
Vandalia 85, McGivney Catholic High School 40
|Wabash Valley Classic
|Consolation
Casey-Westfield 62, S. Vermillion, Ind. 37
Cloverdale, Ind. 75, Marshall 74
Robinson 74, Riverton Parke, Ind. 35
|Waverly Tournament
Athens 57, Jacksonville Routt 46
Auburn 66, Raymond Lincolnwood 50
Carrollton 72, Buffalo Tri-City 61
New Berlin 47, Winchester 35
Rockford Lutheran 50, North-Mac 47
|Wheeling Tournament
Buffalo Grove 73, Vernon Hills 36
Dundee-Crown 51, Clemente 43
Fremd 54, Deerfield 41
Libertyville 68, Niles North 57
Maine West 71, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 59
Naperville Central 53, Glenbrook South 45
Niles Notre Dame 61, Wheeling 28
Waukegan 61, Prospect 52
|Williamsville Tournament
Beardstown 51, Roanoke-Benson 38
Delavan 54, Tolono Unity 51
Havana 67, Springfield Calvary 62
Midwest Central 72, South Fulton 60
Pleasant Plains 43, Petersburg PORTA 39
Tremont 63, Warrensburg-Latham 36
Williamsville 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28
|Winter Classic
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 53, South Shore 52
|York Invitational
Batavia 41, Thornton Fractional South 39
Conant 72, Brother Rice 63
Downers South 45, Providence 32
Lake Forest 55, Oswego 42
Rolling Meadows 53, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39
St. Patrick 75, St. Laurence 45
Waubonsie Valley 52, McHenry 45
Wheaton North 62, Highland Park 34
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argo 48, York 46
Beecher 57, Glenbard East 47
Bloomington 51, Normal West 26
Bolingbrook 53, Westinghouse 46
Chicago (Jones) 70, South Elgin 68
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 64, Maria 30
Chicago Uplift 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 35
Chicago Vocational 51, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 26
Dixon 61, Freeport 50
East Peoria 40, Illinois Valley Central 34
Evergreen Park 53, Richards 35
Evergreen Park 49, Chicago Ag Science 36
Glenbard West 57, Chicago (Hope) 19
Hampshire 54, Fenwick 50
Hyde Park 61, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 14
Lindblom 64, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 42
Morgan Park Academy 40, Juarez 21
Morton 34, Taft 32
Oak Lawn Community 46, Niles North 32
Paw Paw 34, Henry 32
Peoria (H.S.) 57, Moline 39
Richards 49, Thornridge 44
Senn 26, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 16
Senn 32, Morgan Park Academy 30
|Alden-Hebron Tournament
Aurora Christian 45, Alden-Hebron 22
Durand 50, Harvard 10
Harvest Christian Academy 39, Aurora Christian 25
|Amboy Holiday Tournament
Amboy 50, Forreston 36
Ashton-Franklin Center 54, Plano 40
Indian Creek 49, Somonauk 30
|Beardstown Tournament
Abingdon 51, Beardstown 40
Athens 50, Pleasant Plains 41
Hamilton (West Hancock) 47, Macomb 35
Illini Bluffs 74, Concord (Triopia) 52
Illini Central 46, Griggsville-Perry 37
Liberty 65, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 38
Mendon Unity 33, Illini West (Carthage) 26
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Jacksonville Routt 41
North Fulton 53, Rushville-Industry 43
Pittsfield 41, South Fulton 39
Winchester 58, Lewistown 55
|Benton Tournament
Benton 41, Christopher 23
Benton 39, Marion 34
Carterville 64, Macon Meridian 39
Carterville 45, Hamilton County 41, OT
Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 28
Graves Co., Ky. 52, Christopher 34
Hamilton County 38, Mount Vernon 36
Mount Vernon 58, Macon Meridian 31
|Bismarck-Henning Tournament
Benton Central, Ind. 63, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31
Bismarck-Henning 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 27
Cissna Park 45, Catlin (Salt Fork) 28
Cissna Park 24, Fisher 23
Fisher 29, Bismarck-Henning 26
N. Vermillion, Ind. 37, Westville 28
Watseka (coop) 69, Villa Grove/Heritage 37
|Carbondale Tournament
Belleville East 59, Nashville 44
Belleville West 57, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 51
Cahokia 52, Carbondale 35
|Carlinville Tournament
Gillespie 47, Bunker Hill 44
Greenfield-Northwestern 46, East Alton-Wood River 22
Litchfield 51, Staunton 26
Nokomis 47, Carlinville 44, OT
|Charleston Tournament
Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 36
Danville 56, Charleston 50
Effingham 58, Eisenhower 29
Effingham 70, Urbana 43
Paris 74, Urbana 67
Paris 47, Rantoul 24
Pekin 59, Champaign Centennial 46
|Chicago Northiside Tournament
DePaul College Prep 41, Bensenville (Fenton) 33
Northside Prep 46, Kelly 13
|Collins Tournament
Collins Academy 50, Mounds Meridian 46
Prosser 45, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 22
|Dieterich Tournament
Casey-Westfield 52, Brownstown – St. Elmo 31
Dieterich 42, Arcola 35
Newton 62, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 31
Newton 67, Arcola 22
North Clay 60, Brownstown – St. Elmo 50
North Clay 46, Farina South Central 21
|Dixon Tournament
Byron 56, Belvidere North 28
East Moline United 51, Lanark Eastland 44
Rockford Boylan 50, Hall 40
|Dundee-Crown Tournament
Chicago Resurrection 59, Bartlett 50
Dundee-Crown 39, Barrington 33
Fenwick 72, Hononegah 61
Maine West 48, Hampshire 26
Naperville Central 38, Stevenson 30
New Trier 41, Maine South 38
Prospect 64, Burlington Central 43
St. Charles North 56, Buffalo Grove 44
|Guerin Prep Tournament
Regina 48, Ridgewood 33
|Herrin Christmas Tournament
Pinckneyville 60, Pope County 28
|Hillcrest Tournament
Brooks Academy 60, Rich South 54
Sandburg 50, Lockport 39
|Jerseyville Holiday Tournament
Bethalto Civic Memorial 78, Freeburg 36
Bethalto Civic Memorial 63, Carrollton 32
Calhoun 75, Taylorville 57
Jerseyville Jersey 42, Carrollton 28
McCluer North, Mo. 52, Brussels 32
McCluer North, Mo. 53, Calhoun 44
|Lagrange Nazareth Tournament
Indianapolis Homeschool, Ind. 61, Lincoln Park 22
Marshall 70, Lincoln Way West 35
|Lebanon Invitational Tournament
DuQuoin 37, Red Bud 32
Mount Olive 60, Columbia 26
Trenton Wesclin 52, Greenville 49
|Libertyville Tournament
Cary-Grove 54, Vernon Hills 38
Libertyville 42, Conant 35
Streamwood 51, Hoffman Estates 31
|Lincoln Way East Tournament
Lincoln-Way East 58, Oak Forest 29
Reavis 49, Peotone 47
|Lisle Tournament
Antioch 52, Chicago Christian 24
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 42, Wheaton Academy 35
Illiana Christian 51, Rosary 34
Latin 66, Hinckley-Big Rock 54
Lisle 42, Coal City 32
Reed-Custer 46, Westmont 27
St. Edward 60, Addison Trail 37
St. Francis 54, Walther Christian Academy 32
|Mascoutah Tournament
Breese Central 51, Triad 37
Breese Mater Dei 49, Okawville 44
Centralia 53, Jacksonville 35
Highland 57, O’Fallon 39
Mascoutah 51, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 46
|Mattoon Tournament
Effingham St. Anthony 54, Olney 38
Effingham St. Anthony 54, Olney 38
Galesburg 61, Decatur MacArthur 37
Mattoon 53, Vandalia 40
Salem 58, Sullivan 32
|Momence Tournament
Cullom Tri-Point 43, Newton 30
Donovan 27, Wilmington 24
Dwight 40, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
Momence 54, St. Anne 38
|Monticello Tournament
Colfax Ridgeview 54, Argenta-Oreana 18
Colfax Ridgeview 61, Neoga 40
Monticello 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Argenta-Oreana 32
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Neoga 27
Tuscola 44, Stark County 40
|Montini Tournament
Geneva 51, Hersey 43
Kenwood 56, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 36
Lisle (Benet Academy) 62, Fremd 60
Marist 54, Lake Zurich 34
Montini 78, Proviso East 46
Oak Park River Forest 53, Batavia 44
Rolling Meadows 56, Evanston Township 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Huntley 36
|Oswego East Tournament
Edwardsville 73, Metea Valley 26
Machesney Park Harlem 43, Joliet Central 31
Oswego 47, Aurora (East) 44
Oswego East 75, Lemont 37
Plainfield Central 33, Thornwood 28
Queen of Peace 55, Aurora Central Catholic 40
Sycamore 41, Downers South 40
West Chicago 54, Rockford Jefferson 32
|Princeville Tournament
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41, Roanoke-Benson 39
Midland 48, Peoria Heights 29
Princeville 50, Elmwood 31
|Quincy Tournament
Benton 47, Helias Catholic, Mo. 31
Blue Springs South, Mo. 71, Quincy 26
Jefferson City, Mo. 60, Eureka 38
|Red Mountain Tournament
Sierra Linda, Ariz. 48, Loyola 34
|Riverton Christmas Tournament
Auburn 52, Midwest Central 42
Clinton 53, North-Mac 43
Heyworth 55, Riverton 27
Hillsboro 50, Petersburg PORTA 40
Sherrard 47, Williamsville 26
Tremont 49, Warrensburg-Latham 38
|Saint Viator Tournament
Plainfield North 37, Leyden 28
|St. Bede Holiday Tournament
Fieldcrest 54, Eureka 49
Kewanee 62, Seneca 39
Princeton 57, Mendota 31
St. Bede 42, LaMoille 38
|State Farm Classic (LSG)
Chatham Glenwood 53, Plainfield South 40
Geneseo 60, Normal West 56
Mahomet-Seymour 56, Plainfield South 46
Morton 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 32
Normal Community 67, Mahomet-Seymour 39
Normal University 67, Springfield 44
Rochester 50, North Lawndale 48
Rock Island 80, Richwoods 55
St. Ignatius 57, Bloomington 53
|State Farm Classic (SSG)
Richwoods 44, Rock Island Alleman 49
Bloomington Central Catholic 50, Danville Schlarman 33
Camp Point Central 60, Brimfield 37
Champaign St. Thomas More 62, LeRoy 32
Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Fairbury Prairie Central 31
Rock Falls 67, IC Catholic 64
Rockford Lutheran 58, Annawan 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 46, El Paso-Gridley 40
|Tri-City Tournament
Buffalo Tri-City 62, Mt. Pulaski 30
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 48, Springfield Lutheran 43
Pawnee 51, Ramsey 22
Stanford Olympia 61, South Fork 37
|Warkins Cardinal Tournament
Aledo (Mercer County) 48, Orion 38
Bureau Valley 46, Galva 35
Knoxville 67, Fulton 24
Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 34
Stockton 53, Rockridge 27
Wethersfield 48, Erie 38
|Warren Tournament
Elgin 50, Wheeling 46
Grayslake Central 49, Carmel 34
Gurnee Warren 35, Lake Forest 24
Phillips 50, Deerfield 46
|Wheaton North Tournament
Algonquin (Jacobs) 50, Elk Grove 47
Glenbard South 48, Aurora (West Aurora) 46
Hinsdale Central 61, Waubonsie Valley 28
Palatine 52, Glenbrook South 44
Schaumburg 54, Glenbard North 36
St. Charles East 45, Downers North 40
Wheaton North 40, Lyons 37, OT
Willowbrook 31, Elgin 25