Wednesday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 47, Dunmore 29
Archbishop Ryan 59, Pennsbury 47
Bellwood-Antis 71, Williamsburg 53
Bishop McCort 63, Berlin-Brothersvalley 39
Blacklick 76, North Star 45
Blairsville 76, United 61
Brashear 51, Propel Andrew Street 44
Brookville 59, Sheffield 46
Cameron County 69, Austin 16
Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 43
Carlisle 74, Harrisburg 63
Carmichaels 74, Mapletown 27
Cedar Crest 58, Conestoga Valley 53
Central Dauphin East 66, Central Dauphin 37
Clairton 64, Frazier 53
Clarion 62, North Clarion 47
Cochranton 61, Maplewood 49
Columbia 61, Northern Lebanon 52
Conestoga Christian 64, Gillingham Charter 22
Coudersport 61, Kane Area 48
Cumberland Valley 70, Mifflin County 36
Curwensville 60, Glendale 54
Del-Valley Charter 65, Mastbaum 52
ELCO 87, Lebanon Catholic 40
Elwood City Riverside 76, Summit Academy 61
Ephrata 53, Cocalico 46
Erie Cathedral Prep 65, General McLane 61
Erie Central Tech 51, Bradford 34
Everett 69, Fannett-Metal 44
Ferndale 60, Conemaugh Township 35
Garden Spot 84, Donegal 47
Greencastle Antrim 62, Boiling Springs 31
Greenville 51, Commodore Perry 7
Hanover 62, Lancaster Christian 58
Hershey 65, Cedar Cliff 55
Hudson Catholic, N.J. 44, Neumann-Goretti 36
Iroquois 62, Union City 40
Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Solanco 61
Lancaster Catholic 41, Annville-Cleona 18
Lancaster McCaskey 64, Penn Manor 27
Lansdale Catholic 58, Latin Charter 44
Lebanon 79, Warwick 56
Lourdes Regional 53, Sullivan County 34
Lower Dauphin 76, Susquehanna Township 75
Loyalsock 59, Central Columbia 34
Manheim Central 65, Elizabethtown 54
Manheim Township 45, Hempfield 43
Meadville 66, Warren 34
Mechanicsburg 62, Red Land 37
Meyersdale 51, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41
Middletown 67, East Pennsboro 50
Mifflinburg 78, East Juniata 43
Monessen 69, Jeannette 63
Montrose 63, Lakeland 50
Moravian Academy 68, Palmerton 33
Neumann 52, St. Joseph’s Catholic 34
North Pocono 51, Riverside 48
Northern Bedford 70, Chestnut Ridge 54
Northern York 67, Waynesboro 46
Oswayo 51, Galeton 49
Otto-Eldred 47, Smethport 20
Overbrook 62, Abington Friends 56
Palmyra 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 50
Plumstead Christian 64, Calvary Christian 52
Portage Area 62, Windber 53
Purchase Line 84, Northern Cambria 41
Reynolds 37, Fort Leboeuf 36
Rocky Grove 85, Vision Quest 20
Schuylkill Valley 65, Daniel Boone 54
Seton-LaSalle 73, South Park 64
Shady Side Academy 56, Brentwood 44
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 65, Shade 49
Shenandoah Valley 53, Old Forge 46
Shippensburg 55, Big Spring 34
South Williamsport 60, Benton 44
Southern Lehigh 51, Northwestern Lehigh 45
Springside Chestnut Hill 51, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 49
State College 39, Chambersburg 38
Steel Valley 56, Ellwood City 50
Steelton-Highspire 66, West Perry 33
Tamaqua 50, Kutztown 46
Tunkhannock 48, Delaware Valley 40
Turkeyfoot Valley 69, Rockwood 52
Valley View 54, Carbondale 44
Warrior Run 55, Muncy 44
Washington 59, Avonworth 47
West Greene 75, Hundred, W.Va. 25
Yough 57, Geibel Catholic 49
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Chartiers Valley 74, Peters Township 66
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Erie McDowell 57, Owen Co., Ky. 54
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Upper St. Clair 60, Lake Mary Prep, Fla. 50
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 63, Union 50
Altoona 54, Hollidaysburg 36
Athens 65, Canton 17
Bellefonte 51, Philipsburg-Osceola 36
Berwick 57, Hanover Area 41
Bishop Guilfoyle 70, St. Joseph’s Catholic 18
Brashear 49, Propel Andrew Street 13
Brockway 44, Cameron County 34
Butler 68, Greater Latrobe 38
California 44, Brownsville 42
Cambridge Springs 57, Iroquois 9
Camp Hill 54, Camp Hill Trinity 30
Catasauqua 31, Northern Lehigh 28
Cedar Cliff 42, Hershey 24
Cedar Crest 41, Conestoga Valley 27
Central Cambria 55, Westmont Hilltop 49
Central Columbia 40, Bloomsburg 39
Central Dauphin East 54, Central Dauphin 42
Central Martinsburg 49, Penns Valley 45
Central York 65, Northeastern 11
Cheltenham 57, Academy Park 47
Christian School of York 47, Conestoga Christian 21
Cranberry 61, Forest Area 20
Donegal 59, Garden Spot 51
Dover 72, York Catholic 62
East Allegheny 73, St. Joseph 28
Elizabethtown 49, Warwick 43
Elk County Catholic 40, Dubois 39
Elk Lake 63, Lackawanna Trail 33
Farrell 63, West Middlesex 61
Forest Hills 38, Bedford 19
Fort Leboeuf 49, Erie McDowell 40
Franklin Towne Charter 52, Frankford 8
Freeport 51, Highlands 33
Gateway 57, Fox Chapel 23
Gratz 49, Freire Charter 25
Greencastle Antrim 46, Boiling Springs 35
Harmony 53, West Branch 44
Harrisburg 58, Carlisle 36
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 44, Palmyra 40
Hazleton Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 19
Holy Redeemer 77, Wilkes-Barre GAR 43
Huntingdon 54, Bald Eagle Area 31
James Buchanan 56, Biglerville 29
Jeannette 63, Monessen 24
Jenkintown 52, Germantown Friends 20
Johnsonburg 54, Ridgway 16
Juniata 52, Jersey Shore 42
Kane Area 65, Bradford 54
Kiski Area 57, Laurel Highlands 42
Lake-Lehman 47, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Solanco 36
Lancaster Catholic 59, Annville-Cleona 14
Lancaster McCaskey 66, Penn Manor 62
Lebanon Catholic 63, ELCO 46
Lower Dauphin 38, Susquehanna Township 32
Lower Moreland 55, Upper Moreland 39
Manheim Central 40, Lebanon 24
Maplewood 44, Youngsville 34
Mars 59, Montour 51
Mastbaum 53, KIPP Dubois 22
Mechanicsburg 36, Red Land 14
Merion Mercy 44, Interboro 35
Midd-West 53, Danville 45
Middletown 52, East Pennsboro 44
Minersville 68, Blue Mountain 38
Montoursville 57, Williamsport 23
Moravian Academy 48, Palmerton 32
Mount Carmel 42, Wyomissing 37
Mount Union 36, Forbes Road 26
Muncy 40, South Williamsport 31
Nanticoke Area 74, Wyoming Seminary 27
New Foundations 43, MaST Charter 31
North Hills 52, Canon-McMillan 33
Northern Garrett, Md. 49, HOPE for Hyndman 23
Northern Lebanon 56, Columbia 36
Northwest Area 74, Wyoming Area 68
Oil City 40, Franklin 20
Paul Robeson 49, Kensington 18
Philadelphia Central 46, Bodine 26
Philadelphia George Washington 63, Sankofa Freedom 43
Pittston Area 55, Crestwood 41
Plum 46, McKeesport 34
Punxsutawney 56, Dubois Central Catholic 40
Riverside 62, Scranton 54
Rocky Grove 44, Jamestown 16
Rush 37, West Philadelphia 32
Sayre Area 47, Towanda 5
Scranton Holy Cross 44, Valley View 34
Scranton Prep 41, Old Forge 33
Shippensburg 59, Big Spring 35
Slippery Rock 30, Girard 28
Somerset 59, Cambria Heights 39
South Philadelphia 33, Martin Luther King 27
Southern Lehigh 66, Northwestern Lehigh 28
State College 52, Chambersburg 33
String Theory Schools 35, Roxborough 32
Tussey Mountain 62, McConnellsburg 57
Tyrone 65, Clearfield 47
Warrior Run 42, Lewisburg 37
Waynesboro 51, Northern York 40
Wellsboro 48, Northeast Bradford 27
West Perry 59, Steelton-Highspire 28
Williamson 49, North Penn-Mansfield 30
Wyalusing Valley 30, North Penn/Liberty 15
Wyoming Valley West 39, Dallas 31
|Disney Holiday Classic
Spring-Ford 58, Bentonville, Ark. 57
|Nike Tournament of Champions
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 31, Archbishop Wood 29
St. John’s, D.C. 65, Cardinal O’Hara 62
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Carrick vs. Woodland Hills, ppd.