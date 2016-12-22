Wednesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 22, 2016 at 4:00 am

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 47, Dunmore 29

Archbishop Ryan 59, Pennsbury 47

Bellwood-Antis 71, Williamsburg 53

Bishop McCort 63, Berlin-Brothersvalley 39

Blacklick 76, North Star 45

Blairsville 76, United 61

Brashear 51, Propel Andrew Street 44

Brookville 59, Sheffield 46

Cameron County 69, Austin 16

Camp Hill Trinity 71, Camp Hill 43

Carlisle 74, Harrisburg 63

Carmichaels 74, Mapletown 27

Cedar Crest 58, Conestoga Valley 53

Central Dauphin East 66, Central Dauphin 37

Clairton 64, Frazier 53

Clarion 62, North Clarion 47

Cochranton 61, Maplewood 49

Columbia 61, Northern Lebanon 52

Conestoga Christian 64, Gillingham Charter 22

Coudersport 61, Kane Area 48

Cumberland Valley 70, Mifflin County 36

Curwensville 60, Glendale 54

Del-Valley Charter 65, Mastbaum 52

ELCO 87, Lebanon Catholic 40

Elwood City Riverside 76, Summit Academy 61

Ephrata 53, Cocalico 46

Erie Cathedral Prep 65, General McLane 61

Erie Central Tech 51, Bradford 34

Everett 69, Fannett-Metal 44

Ferndale 60, Conemaugh Township 35

Garden Spot 84, Donegal 47

Greencastle Antrim 62, Boiling Springs 31

Greenville 51, Commodore Perry 7

Hanover 62, Lancaster Christian 58

Hershey 65, Cedar Cliff 55

Hudson Catholic, N.J. 44, Neumann-Goretti 36

Iroquois 62, Union City 40

Lampeter-Strasburg 67, Solanco 61

Lancaster Catholic 41, Annville-Cleona 18

Lancaster McCaskey 64, Penn Manor 27

Lansdale Catholic 58, Latin Charter 44

Lebanon 79, Warwick 56

Lourdes Regional 53, Sullivan County 34

Lower Dauphin 76, Susquehanna Township 75

Loyalsock 59, Central Columbia 34

Manheim Central 65, Elizabethtown 54

Manheim Township 45, Hempfield 43

Meadville 66, Warren 34

Mechanicsburg 62, Red Land 37

Meyersdale 51, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41

Middletown 67, East Pennsboro 50

Mifflinburg 78, East Juniata 43

Monessen 69, Jeannette 63

Montrose 63, Lakeland 50

Moravian Academy 68, Palmerton 33

Neumann 52, St. Joseph’s Catholic 34

North Pocono 51, Riverside 48

Northern Bedford 70, Chestnut Ridge 54

Northern York 67, Waynesboro 46

Oswayo 51, Galeton 49

Otto-Eldred 47, Smethport 20

Overbrook 62, Abington Friends 56

Palmyra 70, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 50

Plumstead Christian 64, Calvary Christian 52

Portage Area 62, Windber 53

Purchase Line 84, Northern Cambria 41

Reynolds 37, Fort Leboeuf 36

Rocky Grove 85, Vision Quest 20

Schuylkill Valley 65, Daniel Boone 54

Seton-LaSalle 73, South Park 64

Shady Side Academy 56, Brentwood 44

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 65, Shade 49

Shenandoah Valley 53, Old Forge 46

Shippensburg 55, Big Spring 34

South Williamsport 60, Benton 44

Southern Lehigh 51, Northwestern Lehigh 45

Springside Chestnut Hill 51, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 49

State College 39, Chambersburg 38

Steel Valley 56, Ellwood City 50

Steelton-Highspire 66, West Perry 33

Tamaqua 50, Kutztown 46

Tunkhannock 48, Delaware Valley 40

Turkeyfoot Valley 69, Rockwood 52

Valley View 54, Carbondale 44

Warrior Run 55, Muncy 44

Washington 59, Avonworth 47

West Greene 75, Hundred, W.Va. 25

Yough 57, Geibel Catholic 49

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Chartiers Valley 74, Peters Township 66

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Erie McDowell 57, Owen Co., Ky. 54

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Upper St. Clair 60, Lake Mary Prep, Fla. 50

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 63, Union 50

Altoona 54, Hollidaysburg 36

Athens 65, Canton 17

Bellefonte 51, Philipsburg-Osceola 36

Berwick 57, Hanover Area 41

Bishop Guilfoyle 70, St. Joseph’s Catholic 18

Brashear 49, Propel Andrew Street 13

Brockway 44, Cameron County 34

Butler 68, Greater Latrobe 38

California 44, Brownsville 42

Cambridge Springs 57, Iroquois 9

Camp Hill 54, Camp Hill Trinity 30

Catasauqua 31, Northern Lehigh 28

Cedar Cliff 42, Hershey 24

Cedar Crest 41, Conestoga Valley 27

Central Cambria 55, Westmont Hilltop 49

Central Columbia 40, Bloomsburg 39

Central Dauphin East 54, Central Dauphin 42

Central Martinsburg 49, Penns Valley 45

Central York 65, Northeastern 11

Cheltenham 57, Academy Park 47

Christian School of York 47, Conestoga Christian 21

Cranberry 61, Forest Area 20

Donegal 59, Garden Spot 51

Dover 72, York Catholic 62

East Allegheny 73, St. Joseph 28

Elizabethtown 49, Warwick 43

Elk County Catholic 40, Dubois 39

Elk Lake 63, Lackawanna Trail 33

Farrell 63, West Middlesex 61

Forest Hills 38, Bedford 19

Fort Leboeuf 49, Erie McDowell 40

Franklin Towne Charter 52, Frankford 8

Freeport 51, Highlands 33

Gateway 57, Fox Chapel 23

Gratz 49, Freire Charter 25

Greencastle Antrim 46, Boiling Springs 35

Harmony 53, West Branch 44

Harrisburg 58, Carlisle 36

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 44, Palmyra 40

Hazleton Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 19

Holy Redeemer 77, Wilkes-Barre GAR 43

Huntingdon 54, Bald Eagle Area 31

James Buchanan 56, Biglerville 29

Jeannette 63, Monessen 24

Jenkintown 52, Germantown Friends 20

Johnsonburg 54, Ridgway 16

Juniata 52, Jersey Shore 42

Kane Area 65, Bradford 54

Kiski Area 57, Laurel Highlands 42

Lake-Lehman 47, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 57, Solanco 36

Lancaster Catholic 59, Annville-Cleona 14

Lancaster McCaskey 66, Penn Manor 62

Lebanon Catholic 63, ELCO 46

Lower Dauphin 38, Susquehanna Township 32

Lower Moreland 55, Upper Moreland 39

Manheim Central 40, Lebanon 24

Maplewood 44, Youngsville 34

Mars 59, Montour 51

Mastbaum 53, KIPP Dubois 22

Mechanicsburg 36, Red Land 14

Merion Mercy 44, Interboro 35

Midd-West 53, Danville 45

Middletown 52, East Pennsboro 44

Minersville 68, Blue Mountain 38

Montoursville 57, Williamsport 23

Moravian Academy 48, Palmerton 32

Mount Carmel 42, Wyomissing 37

Mount Union 36, Forbes Road 26

Muncy 40, South Williamsport 31

Nanticoke Area 74, Wyoming Seminary 27

New Foundations 43, MaST Charter 31

North Hills 52, Canon-McMillan 33

Northern Garrett, Md. 49, HOPE for Hyndman 23

Northern Lebanon 56, Columbia 36

Northwest Area 74, Wyoming Area 68

Oil City 40, Franklin 20

Paul Robeson 49, Kensington 18

Philadelphia Central 46, Bodine 26

Philadelphia George Washington 63, Sankofa Freedom 43

Philadelphia George Washington 63, Sankofa 43

Pittston Area 55, Crestwood 41

Plum 46, McKeesport 34

Punxsutawney 56, Dubois Central Catholic 40

Riverside 62, Scranton 54

Rocky Grove 44, Jamestown 16

Rush 37, West Philadelphia 32

Sayre Area 47, Towanda 5

Scranton Holy Cross 44, Valley View 34

Scranton Prep 41, Old Forge 33

Shippensburg 59, Big Spring 35

Slippery Rock 30, Girard 28

Somerset 59, Cambria Heights 39

South Philadelphia 33, Martin Luther King 27

Southern Lehigh 66, Northwestern Lehigh 28

State College 52, Chambersburg 33

String Theory Schools 35, Roxborough 32

Tussey Mountain 62, McConnellsburg 57

Tyrone 65, Clearfield 47

Warrior Run 42, Lewisburg 37

Waynesboro 51, Northern York 40

Wellsboro 48, Northeast Bradford 27

West Perry 59, Steelton-Highspire 28

Williamson 49, North Penn-Mansfield 30

Wyalusing Valley 30, North Penn/Liberty 15

Wyoming Valley West 39, Dallas 31

Disney Holiday Classic

Spring-Ford 58, Bentonville, Ark. 57

Nike Tournament of Champions

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 31, Archbishop Wood 29

St. John’s, D.C. 65, Cardinal O’Hara 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Carrick vs. Woodland Hills, ppd.<<

Post Views: 1