Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Villanova vs. DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA at No. 21 Oregon, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 12 Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Carolina vs. Monmouth (N.J.), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Creighton vs. Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Purdue vs. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Xavier vs. Providence, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Southern Cal at Oregon State, 11 p.m.

No. 23 Cincinnati at Temple, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Notre Dame vs. Saint Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. Northwestern State, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Stanford vs. Yale, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Ohio State vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

BOWL GAMES

Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. No. 22 Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Russell Athletic Bowl: Miami vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.