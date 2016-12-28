West M raises over $2,000 for Herd family

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – West Muskingum raised more than $2,000 for the family of former Tornado athlete Shey Herd, who died in a car accident on Christmas Eve.

The money was collected during the Tornadoes’ home basketball game against Coshocton and will be used to pay for funeral expenses.

An additional $14,630 has been raised for the Herd family through a GoFundMe account titled “Funeral Expenses for Shey” as of 1:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. Donations can also be made to the “Shey Herd Funeral Fund” at Century National Bank, and T-shirts are available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Herd family.

Herd, a 2012 West Muskingum graduate, played varsity basketball and football for the Blue and Gold. He earned second team All-Ohio honors as a senior football player, setting an MVL record with 100 catches.

Calling hours are from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at North Terrance Church of Christ.