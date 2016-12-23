West Virginia gov-elect plans to keep coaching basketball

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A month before his inauguration, West Virginia Gov.-elect Jim Justice is going strong as the head coach of the boys and girls basketball teams at Greenbrier East High School, not far from the posh Greenbrier resort he owns.

In a rarity for a sitting governor, Justice plans to keep his feet planted firmly on the basketball court after he takes the oath of office. Prowling the sidelines under the watchful eyes of parents could prepare him for the second-guessing the Democrat will encounter in his day job — and continuing to coach is probably the least complicated decision he faces as he makes the transition to being governor.

West Virginia’s richest man runs 102 businesses. Like President-elect Donald Trump, Justice must deal with those interests as he steps into the state’s highest office.