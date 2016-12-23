Westlake officers cleared in robbery suspect’s death

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Two suburban Cleveland police officers will not face criminal charges in the October fatal shooting of a 26-year-old robbery suspect who brandished a pellet gun.

Acting on a recommendation from outgoing Prosecutor Timothy McGinty, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to bring charges against Westlake officers Stephen Krebs and Anthony Lavolpa.

Krebs and Lavolpa fatally shot Devan Desnoyers after pursuing him in connection with the armed robbery of a CVS pharmacy on Oct. 10.

Investigators say Desnoyers refused to exit his vehicle and drew an Airsoft-type pistol from his waistband. Krebs and Lavolpa fired seven shots into the car, killing Desnoyers.

County prosecutors found that the officers acted appropriately because they faced what appeared to be a life-threatening situation and only later found out that Desnoyers’ gun was a replica.