What to cheers for a non-alcoholic New Year’s

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A New Year’s Eve toast is right around the corner, but not everyone plans on toasting with a boozy beverage.

Mike Alfman, Owner of the Winerak Market, suggested some non-alcoholic options for the celebration.

“We have actual non-alcoholic Champagne, that has had the alcohol removed once it’s been produced which is unique,” said Alfman. “We also have wines that once the wines have been produced the alcohol has been removed, so they are alcohol free options.”

The non-alcoholic options can also be a good option for staying safe and avoiding drinking and driving. Alfman said he wanted to stress the importance of being safe for the holidays.

“When you’re making your choice on what you’re doing for New Year’s Eve please plan ahead and decide how you’re going to get home,” said Alfman.

The Winerak will have samples of their selections from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.