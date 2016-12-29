Wray’s buzzer-beat wins for Mount St. Mary’s in NEC opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Wray drove the length of the court for a layup as time expired and Mount St. Mary’s opened Northeast Conference play with a 67-65 win over LIU Brooklyn on Thursday.

The Blackbirds tied the game on Nura Zanna’s putback with 4.2 seconds left before the Wray took the ball on the run, got to the left sideline and then angled to the basket for the left-handed layup.

Elijah Long made all four of his 3-pointers and all seven free throws and scored 21 points for the Mountaineers (3-11), who trailed 30-021 at the half. Junior Robinson made his six free throws and added 13 points. Mount St. Mary’s made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half.

Zanna had career-highs of 21 points and 17 rebounds, 10 on the offensive end, for the Blackbirds (7-7). LIU Brooklyn had a 42-27 rebound advantage, 21-8 on the offensive end for 26 second-chance points but shot just 41 percent (25 of 61), going 9 of 32 in the second half and finishing 3 of 11 from distance.