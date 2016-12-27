ZPD: Alcohol Suspected in Weekend Fatal Accident

The Zanesville Police Department says it’s continuing to investigate a weekend fatal accident. It happened Saturday around 3:00 a.m. on Northpointe Drive. Detective Sergeant Harry Taylor says 22-year-old Spencer Shrider was driving north on Northpointe and went off the road and struck a utility pole. Taylor says Shrider was found responsive outside the vehicle while a passenger 22-year-old Shey Herd was found unresponsive inside the vehicle. Both were transported to Genesis HealthCare for treatment. Detective Taylor says Herd was pronounced dead from his injures and Shrider was treated and released. Taylor says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Zanesville Police.