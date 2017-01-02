2 more sentenced in string of arsons in northwest Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Four people prosecutors say were involved in a string of fires in northwestern Ohio have now been sentenced.

Three of the four will spend time in prison for the fires in rural parts of Wood County south of Toledo.

Investigators connected the group to fives fires set last March. One of the suspects sentenced this past week received three years in prison while another was sentenced to probation.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says one received leniency after cooperating with the investigation.

He says he isn’t sure what role each played in the arsons that destroyed barns, at least two houses, and other structures.

No one was hurt in the fires, but they did result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.