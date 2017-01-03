2017 Dick Johnson Civic Leadership Award recipients

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- Charles Stewart and Bill Stewart will be receiving this years 2017 Dick Johnson Civic Leadership Award.

The award honors Muskingum county residents who combine outstanding achievements in business, community leadership and philanthropy.

Charles and Bill Stewart are brothers, both working at Stewart Glapat, their family owned business.

The Zanesville based business was founded in 1939 by their father, Charles T. Stewart Sr. At the time, the business focused on designing and manufacturing glass-making machines. Now the company is a world leader in extendable conveyor technology.

Bill Stewart, President at Stewart Glapat, said that when the trucking industry deregulated in the 1980’s they manufactured a longer conveyor belt that would accommodate the longer trucks that were on the highway.

“From there we developed new markets,” said Bill Stewart. “Wal-Mart was one we developed in the 1980’s, along with FedEx, PEPSI Cola and Frito-Lay.” Bill Stewart said that those companies have flourished in terms of using their conveyor belt product.

Both brothers said that they think their dad would’ve been proud of them for receiving this award and for developing the business into what it is today.

“He loved our community,” said Charles Stewart. “He did a lot of things behind the scene for our community, so he would be very proud of that.”

Charles said that this particular award means a great amount to him, mainly because of the name on the award.

Both Charles and Bill Stewart said they knew Dick Johnson personally and to receive this award is extremely humbling.

“I also knew Dick Johnson personally, on a business level,” said Bill Stewart. “I had great respect for him as a civic leader, as a philanthropist and I tried to model some of my behavior after the example he set for us.”

The Stewart brothers will be presented the award on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at the Ohio University Zanesville/Zane State College Campus Center.

For more information about the Groundhog Day celebration, contact the Muskingum County Community Foundation at giving@mccf.org or by calling (740) 453-5192.