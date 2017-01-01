New Year’s tradition for bikers goes back decades

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Everyone has their own unique New Year’s Day traditions.

For biker John Taylor and 60 other local motorcycle riders they celebrated the first of the year with a motorcycle ride through downtown. Taylor said it’s a tradition that started in the 1970s and that it’s a great way to kick off 2017.

“We get together every New Year’s Day at the Blue Front. They put on a ride in and they feed us all a big meal of turkey, ham, potatoes, noodles, and sauerkraut,” said Taylor.

The tradition has been going on for 44 years. After eating at the Blue Front they ride to the Muskingum County Courthouse to pose for photos. With temperatures near 50 degrees, Taylor said they were very fortunate this year.

“We don’t get great weather every year. We’re lucky this time. We’re going to ride around as long as it’s nice before the goes down,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the only New Year’s resolution he made was to stay retired.