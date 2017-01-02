Muskingum Recreation Center offers New Programs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Recreation Center was packed with people wanting to stay fit during 2017.

Each room was full of people working hard to get fit or stay fit for this new year and Aquatic Sport Manager, Libby Hardwick said there are a lot of programs happening at the recreation center for each person to join.

“A lot of individuals [have] set some new years resolutions to either get into shape or begin an exercise program and what a wonderful place for them to come,” said Hardwick. “We have a multi service facility from land base to water base programs for everybody to select what type of exercise program they want to begin with.”

The Recreation Center is bringing in many new exercise programs for the new year. One new program is for those who have arthritis and cannot partake in classes like Aqua Fit. Arthritis Foundation Aquatics will work on flexibility, range of motion, muscular strengthening, and relaxation. Hardwick is excited to announce their new youth program.

“We have a junior swim team which is a new program and it’s designed for children 6 and up to come to the class and learn what it’s about to be a competitive swimmer,” said Hardwick. “So they’ll learn everything they need to know about competitive swimming then hopefully transition into a competitive swim program at the end of that class.”

For a list of programs visit the Muskingum Recreation Center’s website at muskingumrecreationcenter.org