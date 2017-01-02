Resolutions at the Muskingum Recreation Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Since there are so many ways of keeping a resolution on health and fitness at the Muskingum Recreation Center. A few members were able to give their own tips and tricks.

Jack Hardwick is a member who has had the same resolution for many years and Hardwick gives advice to those who are interested in getting fit.

“The only one I made is just to keep going to the gym as long as I can,” said Hardwick. “If they want to lose weight, I would say diet first then start walking and then after that get into the weights and stuff instead of starting right out at the weights.”

Michelle Roe and Lori Hittle have a resolution of staying healthy this year. So they use a personal trainer and each others support to keep motivated in their fitness routines.

“We workout together a lot and the commitment with each other keeps us coming together and it helps to have [our trainer] motivate us,” Hittle said.

“I think you definitely have to make a commitment and something like a trainer is a time commitment that you have to show up for and that definitely helps,” Roe said.

Hittle and Roe say that having a workout buddy helps keep commitment and fun in any workout session.