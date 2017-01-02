The New Years Baby has Arrived

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Genesis HealthCare welcomed four babies into the world on .

The New Year baby was born on at 11:45 A.M. and his name is Wyatt Mathew Williams. Wyatt was 4 pounds, 7 ounces, and 17 inches long.

Nicole Williams, Wyatt’s mother said Wyatt was prematurely delivered and the original due date was supposed to be . Due to this reason Wyatt had to stay in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, commonly known as NICU and Williams hasn’t been able to hold her newborn yet.

Williams said that she was nervous about the hospital stay and she’s now happy that her doctor and both of her nurses have been wonderful and she couldn’t have asked for better service. Williams has had an overall positive experience delivering her and her husbands first child.

Williams said that she will definitely use Genesis HealthCare for if and when she ever has another child.

Williams said Wyatt was given steroid shots to help his lungs develop and Wyatt is healthy and breathing well.