Muskingum Behavioral Health Resource for State Highway Patrol

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol started giving away pamphlets to impaired drivers so they could have information on local recovery resources in Muskingum and Coshocton County.

One of the resources listed was Muskingum Behavioral Health and the CEO, Steve Carrel said he’s happy to have his organization on this pamphlet and knows that this will help some individuals with an addiction.

“One of the things I like about it, it doesn’t just list Muskingum Behavioral Health,” said Carrel. “It lists other treatment providers that are here in Muskingum County. A lot of us have been sitting at planning tables for a long time and one of the things we constantly say is, ‘You know it’s not competition.’ There is not enough of us to go around.”

Carrel said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is doing a great thing trying to do more than just arresting the impaired drivers and those drivers not receiving the help they need.

“Highway Patrol is to be commended for taking such a proactive approach in saying, ‘Hey look you know we’re here to help people, not just arrest people,” said Carrel. “This is admirable, when I heard about it I was really excited about it.”

Carrel said that the organizations will see a percentage of those impaired drivers that receive these pamphlets and any organization that is listed will be more than willing to help.