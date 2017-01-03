Westview Elementary Demolition officially started and the process will take about a week to finish.

The Demolition had to be postponed according to Zanesville City Schools, Senior Building and Grounds Manager Matt Hittle. The Demolition couldn’t begin until the Zanesville City School got certain permits and utilities disconnected.

“They started demoing the building “They tour the gymnasium, all but the last wall of it as you can see, they’re tearing it down now. So they were here and that’s the beginning of it. They’ll continue, should be about a week and it should be on the ground.”

Hittle said it’s a relief to have the building demolished for it’s often times harder to maintain in comparison to a used building and the school district will have bricks left out for people to collect.

“They’re going to put two piles of bricks outside the chain link fence here,” said Hittle. “They will be over here in the corner. He’s going to dump those over here, I think he said ‘later So starting this evening people would be able to stop by at their leaser and get a brick for sentimental value.”

Hittle said they are leaving behind the cement wall along Dresden and Englewood Road, one tree will remain, and the flagpole will be moved to another location for the Zanesville school district’s use.