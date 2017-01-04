American Red Cross has a Blood shortage

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood donations due to a shortage.

This winter Red Cross suffers from a blood shortage due to nearly 100 blood drives being canceled because of the weather. Executive Director, Marlene Henderson said Red Cross received 37,000 fewer donations in November and December. For December alone 3,100 blood donations went uncollected due to weather cancellations.

“That’s not just here you know that’s across the country, but it effects everyone,” said Henderson. “If anyone knows a cancer patient, and anyone who’s had sickle cell, an accident, anyone like that. You know they need that blood. We always need to make sure that we have enough blood and blood products on our shelves at all times.”

Henderson said legally Red Cross cannot send out a press release about emergency donations unless they are at an extreme low and right now more blood is being sent out to patients then they are being sent for storage.

“If there is truly a need for blood and it is an emergency we’ll put out a message that says so,” said Henderson. “If not we can’t do that. So this is truly an emergency call and calling for all blood donors to come out.

To donate blood visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).