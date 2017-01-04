Animal Shelter holds Comedy Night Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Bryan Place is helping the shelter animals by bringing humor into Zanesville.

The Animal Shelter Society and Bryan Place are working together to host a Comedy Night Fundraiser on at Bryan Place with doors opening at 6:00 P.M. and the first comedian starting at 8:00 P.M. Executive Director, Jody Murray said there will be two comedians providing acts.

“As a private non-profit we’re always looking for ways to raise a little bit more money for the shelter and we’ve been working with Carol Bryan down at Bryan Place to come up with a comedy night,” said Murray. “She’s been hosting some of these down there. So folks from Zanesville are aware and have been attending them.

Murray said the shelter has not decided yet if they’ll be bringing any animals to the event for meet and greets, but the money raised will go towards the animals and the shelter.

“It will help support our adoption programs, our low-cost spay and neuter,” said Murray. “Here in the past year we’ve had a lot of injured animals that really took a lot of specialized care. We had to purchase tools for our vet room to care for them. So it’s going to come right back into the shelter and care for the homeless animals we take care of.”

Tickets are available at the pet shelter, through their board members, at Bryan Place, and a limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door before the comedian performance.