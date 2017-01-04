ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Art Walk will be and Artists of the Month will be proudly showing off their pieces.

Fringe Salon located at 235 Market Street in Zanesville is hosting Linda Gall as this months Artist of the Month. Gall has her artwork on display throughout the salon for this month. Gall said she typically does series pieces, however she’s mixed it up for the art walk.

“I’m very interested in buildings that are falling down or are being torn down,” said Gall. “For many years when I lived here in Zanesville I did work about historic buildings especially and industrial buildings that were being demolished and part of it is a protest and part of it is a fascination with watching that happen.”

The Art Walk is from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.m. and Gall will be available at the Fringe Salon during those hours.

“I think the Art Walk is a very important thing,” said Gall. “That happens here in Zanesville community and because it’s been going on for quite a while, it’s making the art community in Zanesville something very important. Everyone should come in see it, not just here the whole thing.”

For information on Linda Gall or her artwork she is able to be reached through Facebook or by emailing lleegall@gmail.com.