Big Cats win eighth straight; Lady Devils down Dover

The Maysville Big Cats dispatched Crooksville at the Panther Pound, 51-35, for their eighth straight win, and the Zanesville Lady Devils took down Dover, 37-27, for their sixth consecutive MVL victory to start the season.
In ECOL Gray action, Rosecrans guard Riley Hagy netted her 1,000th point in the Lady Bishops’ win over Claymont, 59-41.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS SCOREBOARD
JOHN GLENN 38
PHILO 39
SHERIDAN 49
TRI-VALLEY 56
WEST MUSKINGUM 46
MORGAN 70
CROOKSVILLE 35
MAYSVILLE 51
ZANESVILLE 37
DOVER 27
CLAYMONT 41
ROSECRANS 59
– RILEY HAGY (RHS) SCORED 1,000TH POINT
CAMBRIDGE 62
COSHOCTON 25
GROVE CITY 31
NEWARK 65
RIDGEWOOD 68
GARAWAY 71 (OT)
BOYS SCOREBOARD
NEWARK CATHOLIC 45
UTICA 38
LAKEWOOD 29
GRANVILLE 54
JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 60
HEATH 63