Big Cats win eighth straight; Lady Devils down Dover

by Patrick Chiesa on January 5, 2017 at 12:19 am

The Maysville Big Cats dispatched Crooksville at the Panther Pound, 51-35, for their eighth straight win, and the Zanesville Lady Devils took down Dover, 37-27, for their sixth consecutive MVL victory to start the season.

In ECOL Gray action, Rosecrans guard Riley Hagy netted her 1,000th point in the Lady Bishops’ win over Claymont, 59-41.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS SCOREBOARD

JOHN GLENN 38
PHILO 39

SHERIDAN 49
TRI-VALLEY 56

WEST MUSKINGUM 46
MORGAN 70

CROOKSVILLE 35
MAYSVILLE 51

ZANESVILLE 37
DOVER 27

CLAYMONT 41
ROSECRANS 59
– RILEY HAGY (RHS) SCORED 1,000TH POINT

CAMBRIDGE 62
COSHOCTON 25

GROVE CITY 31
NEWARK 65

RIDGEWOOD 68
GARAWAY 71 (OT)

BOYS SCOREBOARD

NEWARK CATHOLIC 45
UTICA 38

LAKEWOOD 29
GRANVILLE 54

JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 60
HEATH 63

