4 teen boys accused in girl’s sexual assault at Ohio school

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Four teenage boys accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a northeast Ohio high school have been arrested.

University Heights police say the suspects were arrested recently on juvenile charges. The girl reported in October that the assault occurred during school hours in a storage closet at Cleveland Heights High School.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys face charges of rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition. Another 17-year-old boy is charged with kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

The school is temporarily located in University Heights while the existing high school is being renovated.

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District suspended the four boys during the investigation and three are no longer enrolled. The district says the fourth was taking online classes prior to his arrest.