AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on January 27, 2017 at 10:00 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton433193065148101
Lehigh Valley4128112058154113
Providence4324115356130111
Bridgeport4023151148121117
Hershey4220137249141132
Springfield4116176240101117
Hartford4315243134113152
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse4120124549122120
Albany4224161150116109
St. John’s4220165146117126
Utica4118166143102115
Toronto4118202139117113
Binghamton4118202139103129
Rochester4318230238117141
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Grand Rapids412711125713895
Chicago4525153255152122
Milwaukee4123142250111113
Cleveland4019171342103112
Iowa4420194145110123
Manitoba4117193239104125
Charlotte4218213039102120
Rockford4314224335102146
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario372296050119106
San Jose352011134411991
Tucson3620115045110118
San Diego3519122242111102
Stockton3719143142118109
Texas4020171243130134
San Antonio4319204042109123
Bakersfield3615164135103108
