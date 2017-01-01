AHL Glance

by Associated Press on January 1, 2017 at 12:00 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
W-B/Scranton31217301047045
Lehigh Valley31218201158444
Providence33197431028945
Hershey32187521138543
Bridgeport30171300949434
Springfield30121242778930
Hartford321117318712026
North Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Syracuse31189041019040
Albany32181301908537
St. John’s331713309910137
Toronto30131511838428
Rochester331418019511229
Binghamton331317217910529
Utica31101551749926
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Grand Rapids31208121047643
Milwaukee3018822908340
Chicago341811321159641
Cleveland31161212858735
Manitoba29121232759329
Iowa341417218210031
Rockford321116237910527
Charlotte31121720749126
Pacific Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Ontario2817650948339
San Jose2615713906834
Tucson2615830838733
Stockton2916931978136
San Diego27131121788429
Texas3015131110310832
San Antonio32151520808932
Bakersfield28111241768027

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO

St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3, SO

Charlotte 3, Manitoba 2, OT

Rockford 4, Iowa 1

San Antonio 5, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 7, San Jose 2

Ontario 4 Stockton 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 5, Iowa 2

Albany 3, Hartford 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 7, St. John’s 5

Rochester 6, Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Binghamton 3, W-B/Scranton 2

San Diego 3, Texas 1

San Antonio 4, Tucson 2

Ontario 5, Stockton 4, OT

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 1

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

