AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|31
|21
|7
|3
|0
|104
|70
|45
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|115
|84
|44
|Providence
|33
|19
|7
|4
|3
|102
|89
|45
|Hershey
|32
|18
|7
|5
|2
|113
|85
|43
|Bridgeport
|30
|17
|13
|0
|0
|94
|94
|34
|Springfield
|30
|12
|12
|4
|2
|77
|89
|30
|Hartford
|32
|11
|17
|3
|1
|87
|120
|26
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|31
|18
|9
|0
|4
|101
|90
|40
|Albany
|32
|18
|13
|0
|1
|90
|85
|37
|St. John’s
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|99
|101
|37
|Toronto
|30
|13
|15
|1
|1
|83
|84
|28
|Rochester
|33
|14
|18
|0
|1
|95
|112
|29
|Binghamton
|33
|13
|17
|2
|1
|79
|105
|29
|Utica
|31
|10
|15
|5
|1
|74
|99
|26
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|31
|20
|8
|1
|2
|104
|76
|43
|Milwaukee
|30
|18
|8
|2
|2
|90
|83
|40
|Chicago
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|115
|96
|41
|Cleveland
|31
|16
|12
|1
|2
|85
|87
|35
|Manitoba
|29
|12
|12
|3
|2
|75
|93
|29
|Iowa
|34
|14
|17
|2
|1
|82
|100
|31
|Rockford
|32
|11
|16
|2
|3
|79
|105
|27
|Charlotte
|31
|12
|17
|2
|0
|74
|91
|26
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ontario
|28
|17
|6
|5
|0
|94
|83
|39
|San Jose
|26
|15
|7
|1
|3
|90
|68
|34
|Tucson
|26
|15
|8
|3
|0
|83
|87
|33
|Stockton
|29
|16
|9
|3
|1
|97
|81
|36
|San Diego
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|78
|84
|29
|Texas
|30
|15
|13
|1
|1
|103
|108
|32
|San Antonio
|32
|15
|15
|2
|0
|80
|89
|32
|Bakersfield
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|76
|80
|27
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
|Friday’s Games
Albany 4, Toronto 2
Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0
Hershey 6, Bridgeport 2
Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2, SO
St. John’s 2, Utica 1, OT
Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
Providence 5 W-B/Scranton 2
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3, SO
Charlotte 3, Manitoba 2, OT
Rockford 4, Iowa 1
San Antonio 5, Tucson 2
Bakersfield 7, San Jose 2
Ontario 4 Stockton 1
|Saturday’s Games
Chicago 5, Iowa 2
Albany 3, Hartford 1
Providence 4, Hershey 1
Syracuse 7, St. John’s 5
Rochester 6, Utica 3
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Binghamton 3, W-B/Scranton 2
San Diego 3, Texas 1
San Antonio 4, Tucson 2
Ontario 5, Stockton 4, OT
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 1
|Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Albany, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled