AHL Glance

by Associated Press on January 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
W-B/Scranton32227301077247
Lehigh Valley31218201158444
Providence33197431028945
Hershey32187521138543
Bridgeport31171400969734
Springfield30121242778930
Hartford331118318912326
North Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Syracuse31189041019040
Albany33191301938739
St. John’s331713309910137
Toronto31131611848628
Rochester331418019511229
Binghamton331317217910529
Utica31101551749926
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Grand Rapids31208121047643
Milwaukee3119822958542
Chicago351911321199843
Cleveland31161212858735
Manitoba31141232819533
Iowa341417218210031
Rockford331117238111027
Charlotte33121920779926
Pacific Division
GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Ontario2817650948339
San Jose2615713906834
Tucson2615830838733
Stockton2916931978136
San Diego27131121788429
Texas3015131110310832
San Antonio32151520808932
Bakersfield28111241768027

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday’s Games

WB-Scranton 3, Hartford 2

Chicago 4, Charlotte 2

Manitoba 2, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Albany, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Albany at Utica, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Binhamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

