AHL Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts W-B/Scranton 32 22 7 3 0 107 72 47 Lehigh Valley 31 21 8 2 0 115 84 44 Providence 33 19 7 4 3 102 89 45 Hershey 32 18 7 5 2 113 85 43 Bridgeport 31 17 14 0 0 96 97 34 Springfield 30 12 12 4 2 77 89 30 Hartford 33 11 18 3 1 89 123 26 North Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Syracuse 31 18 9 0 4 101 90 40 Albany 33 19 13 0 1 93 87 39 St. John’s 33 17 13 3 0 99 101 37 Toronto 31 13 16 1 1 84 86 28 Rochester 33 14 18 0 1 95 112 29 Binghamton 33 13 17 2 1 79 105 29 Utica 31 10 15 5 1 74 99 26 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Grand Rapids 31 20 8 1 2 104 76 43 Milwaukee 31 19 8 2 2 95 85 42 Chicago 35 19 11 3 2 119 98 43 Cleveland 31 16 12 1 2 85 87 35 Manitoba 31 14 12 3 2 81 95 33 Iowa 34 14 17 2 1 82 100 31 Rockford 33 11 17 2 3 81 110 27 Charlotte 33 12 19 2 0 77 99 26 Pacific Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Ontario 28 17 6 5 0 94 83 39 San Jose 26 15 7 1 3 90 68 34 Tucson 26 15 8 3 0 83 87 33 Stockton 29 16 9 3 1 97 81 36 San Diego 27 13 11 2 1 78 84 29 Texas 30 15 13 1 1 103 108 32 San Antonio 32 15 15 2 0 80 89 32 Bakersfield 28 11 12 4 1 76 80 27

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday’s Games

WB-Scranton 3, Hartford 2

Chicago 4, Charlotte 2

Manitoba 2, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Albany, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Albany at Utica, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Binhamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.