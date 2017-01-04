AHL Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|W-B/Scranton
|32
|22
|7
|3
|0
|107
|72
|47
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|21
|8
|2
|0
|115
|84
|44
|Providence
|33
|19
|7
|4
|3
|102
|89
|45
|Hershey
|32
|18
|7
|5
|2
|113
|85
|43
|Bridgeport
|31
|17
|14
|0
|0
|96
|97
|34
|Springfield
|30
|12
|12
|4
|2
|77
|89
|30
|Hartford
|33
|11
|18
|3
|1
|89
|123
|26
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Syracuse
|31
|18
|9
|0
|4
|101
|90
|40
|Albany
|33
|19
|13
|0
|1
|93
|87
|39
|St. John’s
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|99
|101
|37
|Toronto
|31
|13
|16
|1
|1
|84
|86
|28
|Rochester
|33
|14
|18
|0
|1
|95
|112
|29
|Binghamton
|33
|13
|17
|2
|1
|79
|105
|29
|Utica
|31
|10
|15
|5
|1
|74
|99
|26
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Grand Rapids
|31
|20
|8
|1
|2
|104
|76
|43
|Milwaukee
|31
|19
|8
|2
|2
|95
|85
|42
|Chicago
|35
|19
|11
|3
|2
|119
|98
|43
|Cleveland
|31
|16
|12
|1
|2
|85
|87
|35
|Manitoba
|31
|14
|12
|3
|2
|81
|95
|33
|Iowa
|34
|14
|17
|2
|1
|82
|100
|31
|Rockford
|33
|11
|17
|2
|3
|81
|110
|27
|Charlotte
|33
|12
|19
|2
|0
|77
|99
|26
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ontario
|28
|17
|6
|5
|0
|94
|83
|39
|San Jose
|26
|15
|7
|1
|3
|90
|68
|34
|Tucson
|26
|15
|8
|3
|0
|83
|87
|33
|Stockton
|29
|16
|9
|3
|1
|97
|81
|36
|San Diego
|27
|13
|11
|2
|1
|78
|84
|29
|Texas
|30
|15
|13
|1
|1
|103
|108
|32
|San Antonio
|32
|15
|15
|2
|0
|80
|89
|32
|Bakersfield
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|76
|80
|27
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
|Tuesday’s Games
WB-Scranton 3, Hartford 2
Chicago 4, Charlotte 2
Manitoba 2, Toronto 1
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
|Wednesday’s Games
St. John’s at Albany, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Albany at Utica, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Binhamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.