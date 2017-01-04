Allen in Duke lineup after sitting out 1 game for tripping

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen is back for No. 8 Duke after serving a one-game suspension for his latest trip of an opponent.

Allen was in the starting lineup for the Blue Devils against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night — the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski before he takes a leave of absence to have back surgery.

Allen was suspended indefinitely Dec. 22, one day after he was caught tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. This time he was caught tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win.

At the time, Krzyzewski said he would suspend the preseason AP All-American guard and his team’s second-leading scorer “until I feel good about the entire situation where he is at.”

