Amber Alert Issued

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Department for the following regions: Central Ohio, which includes the following counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, and Union.



Information as of: , 2017 at 8:42 AM



Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On , 2017 at 7:49 AM, 4 year old taken in running vehicle from the area of Chittenden Ave and North 4th Street, Ohio. The vehicle is a 2004 Chevy Impala, grey in color, Ohio license plate GWF9395.



The incident took place in Franklin County, OH 1648 Neil Ave in the city of Columbus.



The child’s name is Janylia Fails and the individual is missing. The child is a Black female, age 4, is 3 feet tall, weighs 40lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing purple floral pattern jacket, blue jeans, black shoes



The suspect’s name is unknown. The suspect is a Black male. Wearing a black coat



The vehicle involved is a grey 2004 Chevy Impala with OH plate number GWF9395. Bumper falling off right passenger side. Front fender is green. Dent in rear passenger side.



Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.



To view photographs, visit the Ohio Amber Alert website at: http://OhioAmberPlan.org