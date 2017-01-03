APNewsBreak: Democratic Ohio justice eyeing run for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office is considering stepping down from his post at year’s end to run for governor.

Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill told the Associated Press Tuesday he will delay a formal decision about leaving the bench to see if any other “truly competitive” Democratic gubernatorial candidate emerges.

In the meantime, the 69-year-old O’Neill plans a statewide listening tour to discuss nine key policy stances. Those include legalizing marijuana, halving college tuitions within five years, building a high-speed rail line between Cleveland and Cincinnati and eliminating for-profit charter schools.

O’Neill’s court term ends in January 2019. The lawyer, registered nurse and U.S Army veteran is prohibited from seeking re-election due to age limits. Ethics rules bar him from pursuing another office while on the court.

___

This story has been corrected to show that O’Neill’s court term ends in January 2019, not January 2018.