Arson investigators probing Columbus warehouse blaze

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The cause of a massive blaze that gutted a thrift store warehouse in Columbus’ Far West Side section earlier this week has not yet been determined.

Arson investigators were at the scene Tuesday afternoon checking surveillance video to see if they could determine who set the fire at the Volunteers of America thrift store on Monday night.

The three-alarm blaze destroyed the thrift store’s main warehouse, which contained donated goods such as clothing and household items. No one was injured.

A Volunteers of America spokeswoman says the initial loss estimate is $450,000. Approximately 225,000 pounds of clothes were ruined, although a firewall dividing the warehouse potentially saved others.

Scott Hunter, manager of nearby Liberty Freight, discovered the fire Monday afternoon. He says local teens regularly cut through the property.