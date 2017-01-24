Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (20)
|15-0
|200
|2, Newark
|14-0
|162
|3, Pickerington Cent.
|13-1
|140
|4, Tol. St. Francis
|13-1
|128
|5, Massillon Jackson
|12-1
|111
|6, Wooster
|13-0
|85
|7, Lorain
|10-2
|45
|8, N. Can. Hoover
|12-2
|34
|9, Tol. St. John’s
|11-2
|32
|10, Upper Arlington
|11-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville S. 26. Springfield 26. Cols. Northland 21. Hilliard Bradley 18. Cin. La Salle 14.
|DIVISION II
|1, Upper Sandusky (11)
|14-0
|178
|2, Cols. South (3)
|14-0
|166
|3, Trotwood-Madison (4)
|12-1
|151
|4, Day. Dunbar
|12-2
|124
|5, Franklin
|12-1
|71
|6, McArthur Vinton County
|12-1
|61
|7, Ottawa-Glandorf
|12-2
|58
|8, Cin. Wyoming (1)
|13-0
|45
|9, Kettering Alter
|11-2
|44
|10, Cin. Taft
|11-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 23. Vermilion 22. Wauseon (1) 22. Peninsula Woodridge 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. Akr. SVSM 16. Lexington 15.
|DIVISION III
|1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13)
|13-0
|177
|2, Leavittsburg Labrae (4)
|13-0
|158
|3, Oak Hill
|16-0
|131
|4, Versailles
|14-1
|116
|5, Haviland Wayne Trace
|13-1
|115
|6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2)
|13-2
|100
|7, Proctorville Fairland (1)
|13-1
|82
|8, Brookville
|13-1
|59
|9, Cle. VASJ
|7-4
|37
|10, Cols. Grandview Hts.
|10-2
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Martins Ferry 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Defiance Ayersville (15)
|11-0
|182
|2, Grove City Christian (2)
|14-1
|148
|3, McDonald (1)
|13-1
|137
|4, Mansfield St. Peter’s
|13-2
|112
|5, Cornerstone Christian (2)
|12-3
|109
|6, Ft. Loramie
|11-2
|102
|7, Bristol
|13-1
|80
|8, S. Charleston SE
|12-1
|47
|9, Ft. Recovery
|9-3
|29
|10, Waterford
|9-3
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. Cincinnati Christian 17. W. Unity Hilltop 16.