Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (20) 15-0 200 2, Newark 14-0 162 3, Pickerington Cent. 13-1 140 4, Tol. St. Francis 13-1 128 5, Massillon Jackson 12-1 111 6, Wooster 13-0 85 7, Lorain 10-2 45 8, N. Can. Hoover 12-2 34 9, Tol. St. John’s 11-2 32 10, Upper Arlington 11-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville S. 26. Springfield 26. Cols. Northland 21. Hilliard Bradley 18. Cin. La Salle 14.

DIVISION II 1, Upper Sandusky (11) 14-0 178 2, Cols. South (3) 14-0 166 3, Trotwood-Madison (4) 12-1 151 4, Day. Dunbar 12-2 124 5, Franklin 12-1 71 6, McArthur Vinton County 12-1 61 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 12-2 58 8, Cin. Wyoming (1) 13-0 45 9, Kettering Alter 11-2 44 10, Cin. Taft 11-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 23. Vermilion 22. Wauseon (1) 22. Peninsula Woodridge 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. Akr. SVSM 16. Lexington 15.

DIVISION III 1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 13-0 177 2, Leavittsburg Labrae (4) 13-0 158 3, Oak Hill 16-0 131 4, Versailles 14-1 116 5, Haviland Wayne Trace 13-1 115 6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2) 13-2 100 7, Proctorville Fairland (1) 13-1 82 8, Brookville 13-1 59 9, Cle. VASJ 7-4 37 10, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Martins Ferry 12.

DIVISION IV 1, Defiance Ayersville (15) 11-0 182 2, Grove City Christian (2) 14-1 148 3, McDonald (1) 13-1 137 4, Mansfield St. Peter’s 13-2 112 5, Cornerstone Christian (2) 12-3 109 6, Ft. Loramie 11-2 102 7, Bristol 13-1 80 8, S. Charleston SE 12-1 47 9, Ft. Recovery 9-3 29 10, Waterford 9-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. Cincinnati Christian 17. W. Unity Hilltop 16.