ohsaa-logo
Matt Ryan

Associated Press boys state basketball poll

by Matt Ryan on January 24, 2017 at 12:08 am

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (20)15-0200
2, Newark14-0162
3, Pickerington Cent.13-1140
4, Tol. St. Francis13-1128
5, Massillon Jackson12-1111
6, Wooster13-085
7, Lorain10-245
8, N. Can. Hoover12-234
9, Tol. St. John’s11-232
10, Upper Arlington11-230

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville S. 26. Springfield 26. Cols. Northland 21. Hilliard Bradley 18. Cin. La Salle 14.

DIVISION II
1, Upper Sandusky (11)14-0178
2, Cols. South (3)14-0166
3, Trotwood-Madison (4)12-1151
4, Day. Dunbar12-2124
5, Franklin12-171
6, McArthur Vinton County12-161
7, Ottawa-Glandorf12-258
8, Cin. Wyoming (1)13-045
9, Kettering Alter11-244
10, Cin. Taft11-127

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 23. Vermilion 22. Wauseon (1) 22. Peninsula Woodridge 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union 17. Akr. SVSM 16. Lexington 15.

DIVISION III
1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13)13-0177
2, Leavittsburg Labrae (4)13-0158
3, Oak Hill16-0131
4, Versailles14-1116
5, Haviland Wayne Trace13-1115
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2)13-2100
7, Proctorville Fairland (1)13-182
8, Brookville13-159
9, Cle. VASJ7-437
10, Cols. Grandview Hts.10-228

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Martins Ferry 12.

DIVISION IV
1, Defiance Ayersville (15)11-0182
2, Grove City Christian (2)14-1148
3, McDonald (1)13-1137
4, Mansfield St. Peter’s13-2112
5, Cornerstone Christian (2)12-3109
6, Ft. Loramie11-2102
7, Bristol13-180
8, S. Charleston SE12-147
9, Ft. Recovery9-329
10, Waterford9-324

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18. Cincinnati Christian 17. W. Unity Hilltop 16.

Post Views: 11