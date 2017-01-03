Attorney calls for firing of officers in Tamir Rice shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — An attorney is renewing his call for the firing of the two white Cleveland police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy killed in November 2014 while playing with a pellet gun outside a city recreation center.

Rice family attorney Subodh Chandra sent a letter Tuesday to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams questioning why the officers haven’t been fired or disciplined more than two years after patrolman Timothy Loehmann (LOW’-mun) shot Tamir. Tamir was shot within seconds of a cruiser driven by patrolman Frank Garmback skidding to a stop near the boy.

Cleveland’s safety director, not the police chief, decides whether city officers should be fired. Loehmann and Garmback remain on restricted duty.

A city spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.