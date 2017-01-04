Authorities identify armed man fatally shot by Ohio officer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in suburban Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County coroner says the man shot Sunday night was 42-year-old John McLaughlin.

Springfield Township police say McLaughlin displayed a gun before police responding to the scene fired at him. A handgun was recovered there.

Officers were responding to 911 calls about a domestic disturbance. One of the calls was from McLaughlin, who said he was tossing his wife’s belongings out of their home.

Police say officers found two women outside the home when they arrived.

Authorities say at least one officer was placed on standard administrative leave while the shooting is reviewed.