Balderson Sworn in for 2nd Term

State Senator Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville) was officially sworn in on for his second full term as State Senator for Ohio’s 20th Senate District. The opening ceremony marked the official beginning of the 132nd Ohio General Assembly.

Balderson was first appointed to fill an unexpired term in the Ohio Senate in 2011, before the voters elected him to a full four-year term in 2012 and again in 2016.

“I am proud of the work my colleagues and I have done in the Statehouse over the past few years,” said Balderson. “We’ve taken important steps to improve the state’s business climate, cut taxes, and reduce barriers for private sector job creation.”

Prior to serving in the Ohio Senate, Balderson was twice elected to the 94th District of the Ohio House of Representatives, serving Muskingum and Coshocton counties.

During the 131st General Assembly, Balderson served as Chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as Vice Chair of the Senate Public Utilities Committee. In addition to his committee leadership responsibilities, Balderson also served as a member of the Senate Education Committee, Senate Insurance Committee, Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee and Senate Ways and Means Committee as well as the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Education.